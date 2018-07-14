TODAY'S PAPER
All-time All-Star lineups

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com
Dream team

Here’s an all-time All-Star Game lineup for both leagues as selected by a panel of Newsday writers and editors. It’s based solely on statistics in All-Star Games, so Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and 24-time All-Star Hank Aaron didn’t make the list.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

P Player*Games Avg. HR RBI

C Johnny Bench 12 .357 3 6

1B Steve Garvey10 .393 2 7

2B Joe Morgan 9 .269 1 3

SS Ernie Banks 13 .303 1 3

3B Ron Santo 8 .333 0 3

OFStan Musial 24 .317 6 10

OF Willie Mays 24 .307 3 9

OF Roberto Clemente14 .323 1 4

Games IP H R ERA

SP Don Drysdale 8 19.1 10 3 1.40

AMERICAN LEAGUE

C Ivan Rodriguez 14 .306 0 3

1B Harmon Killebrew 11 .308 3 6

2B Charlie Gehringer 6 .500 01

SS Derek Jeter 13 .481 1 3

3B Brooks Robinson 18 .2891 5

OF Ted Williams 18 .304 4 12

OF Mike Trout 5 .462 1 3

OF Fred Lynn 9 .300 4 10

Games IP H R ERA

SP Lefty Gomez 5 18 11 6 2.50

*Games played

