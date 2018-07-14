All-time All-Star lineups
Dream team
Here’s an all-time All-Star Game lineup for both leagues as selected by a panel of Newsday writers and editors. It’s based solely on statistics in All-Star Games, so Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and 24-time All-Star Hank Aaron didn’t make the list.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
P Player*Games Avg. HR RBI
C Johnny Bench 12 .357 3 6
1B Steve Garvey10 .393 2 7
2B Joe Morgan 9 .269 1 3
SS Ernie Banks 13 .303 1 3
3B Ron Santo 8 .333 0 3
OFStan Musial 24 .317 6 10
OF Willie Mays 24 .307 3 9
OF Roberto Clemente14 .323 1 4
Games IP H R ERA
SP Don Drysdale 8 19.1 10 3 1.40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
C Ivan Rodriguez 14 .306 0 3
1B Harmon Killebrew 11 .308 3 6
2B Charlie Gehringer 6 .500 01
SS Derek Jeter 13 .481 1 3
3B Brooks Robinson 18 .2891 5
OF Ted Williams 18 .304 4 12
OF Mike Trout 5 .462 1 3
OF Fred Lynn 9 .300 4 10
Games IP H R ERA
SP Lefty Gomez 5 18 11 6 2.50
*Games played
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.