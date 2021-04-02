TODAY'S PAPER
MLB moves All-Star Game from Georgia after new voting restriction law enacted

Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty

Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a game between Atlanta and the Rays in Atlanta on July 30, 2020. Credit: AP/John Amis

By The Associated Press
Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball's midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. But Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," Manfred said.

