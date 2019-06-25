The Yankees could have as many as six starters voted into next month's MLB All-Star Game.

Catcher Gary Sanchez, first baseman Luke Voit, second baseman DJ LeMahieu, shortstop Gleyber Torres, third baseman Gio Urshela and outfielder Aaron Judge are finalists for the starters election, which begins at noon Wednesday and runs through 4 p.m. Thursday. No Mets finished high enough in the primary round to advance to the starters election.

The winners will be revealed at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game, which is set for July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Here's a full list of the finalists for the starters election, along with vote totals from the primary round (Note: players' vote totals are reset to zero for the final round):

American League

Catcher

Gary Sánchez, Yankees (2,266,469)

James McCann, White Sox (1,085,254)

Robinson Chirinos, Astros (946,823)

First base

Luke Voit, Yankees (1,205,706)

Carlos Santana, Indians (1,180,719)

C.J. Cron, Twins (1,045,120)

Second base

Tommy La Stella, Angels (1,713,094)

José Altuve, Astros (1,629,148)

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (1,312,490)

Shortstop

Jorge Polanco, Twins (1,450,913)

Carlos Correa, Astros (1,115,469)

Gleyber Torres, Yankees (976,163)

Third base

Alex Bregman, Astros (2,341,355)

Gio Urshela, Yankees (857,474)

Hunter Dozier, Royals (746,742)

Outfield

Mike Trout, Angels (3,370,499)

George Springer, Astros (2,565,706)

Michael Brantley, Astros (1,667,430)

Austin Meadows, Rays (1,344,031)

Mookie Betts, Red Sox (1,325,117)

Eddie Rosario, Twins (1,172,657)

Aaron Judge, Yankees (995,903)

Josh Reddick, Astros (928,606)

Joey Gallo, Rangers (904,563)

Designated hitter

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (1,564,520)

Hunter Pence, Rangers (1,054,282)

Nelson Cruz, Twins (974,788)

National League

Catcher

Willson Contreras, Cubs (2,384,622)

Brian McCann, Braves (1,762,917)

Yasmani Grandal, Brewers (1,193,352)

First base

Freddie Freeman, Braves (2,214,793)

Josh Bell, Pirates (1,831,933)

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (1,545,682)

Second base

Ozzie Albies, Braves (2,190,518)

Mike Moustakas, Brewers (1,758,636)

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (1,102,419)

Shortstop

Javier Báez, Cubs (2,598,426)

Dansby Swanson, Braves (1,719,262)

Trevor Story, Rockies (961,384)

Third base

Nolan Arenado, Rockies (2,483,867)

Kris Bryant, Cubs (1,400,401)

Josh Donaldson, Braves (1,376,228)

Outfield

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (3,685,170)

Christian Yelich, Brewers (3,646,071)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (2,553,169)

Nick Markakis, Braves (1,425,889)

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies (1,242,552)

Albert Almora Jr., Cubs (1,071,664)

Jason Heyward, Cubs (1,040,260)

Kyle Schwarber, Cubs (997,340)

Joc Pederson, Dodgers (961,515)