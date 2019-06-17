Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and first baseman Luke Voit lead their respective positions in the latest MLB All-Star Game voting update, the final one for the Primary Round, on Monday.

In the new format, the top three vote-getters at each position (nine in the outfield) will advance to the next round of voting, known as the Starters Election, which will run from noon on June 26 until 4 p.m. on June 27. Voting for the Primary Round for the Midsummer Classic, which is set for Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, ends on Friday at 4 p.m.

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger currently is the overall leading vote-getter with 2,184,251 votes. Brewers outfielder and reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich is in second with 2,065,382 votes.

Sanchez has a sizeable lead over James McCann of the White Sox for the top spot at catcher in the American League. Sanchez has 1,357,340 votes compared with McCann's 580,394. Voit's lead at first base is much slimmer. He has 696,164 votes while the Twins' C.J. Cron, the second-place vote-getter, has 586,303.

The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (739,074 votes) is in third behind the Angels' Tommy La Stella (1,020,912) and Astros' Jose Altuve (739,074) in the AL's second base race. Gleyber Torres also is in third among shortstops in the AL behind the Twins' Jorge Polanco (818,082) and the Astros' Carlos Correa (656,995). Gio Urshela (502,614) trails only Alex Bregman (1,322,935) at third base. Despite playing in only 20 games this season because of a left oblique strain, Aaron Judge is seventh among outfielders with 577,640 votes.

First baseman Pete Alonso is the only Met in the top five at his position. He has 319,256 votes, good for fifth among NL first basemen. He's 628,791 behind the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, who's currently in third.

Leading vote-getters in American League

Catcher

1. Gary Sánchez, Yankees (1,357,340)

2. James McCann, White Sox (580,394)

3. Robinson Chirinos, Astros (487,868)

4. Jason Castro, Twins (444,533)

5. Christian Vázquez, Red Sox (302,686)

First base

1. Luke Voit, Yankees (696,164)

2. C.J. Cron, Twins (586,303)

3. Carlos Santana, Indians (560,836)

4. José Abreu, White Sox (517,473)

5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros (433,692)

Second base

1. Tommy La Stella, Angels (1,020,912)

2. José Altuve, Astros (923,117)

3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (739,074)

4. Jonathan Schoop, Twins (362,504)

5. Whit Merrifield, Royals (247,903)

Third base

1. Alex Bregman, Astros (1,322,935)

2. Gio Urshela, Yankees (502,614)

3. Hunter Dozier, Royals (424,028)

4. Rafael Devers, Red Sox (335,635)

5. Marwin González, Twins (290,264)

Shortstop

1. Jorge Polanco, Twins (818,082)

2. Carlos Correa, Astros (656,995)

3. Gleyber Torres, Yankees (565,728)

4. Tim Anderson, White Sox (510,337)

5. Francisco Lindor, Indians (460,952)

Outfield

1. Mike Trout, Angels (1,904,273)

2. George Springer, Astros (1,495,817)

3. Michael Brantley, Astros (924,173)

4. Austin Meadows, Rays (887,946)

5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox (777,642)

6. Eddie Rosario, Twins (687,515)

7. Aaron Judge, Yankees (577,640)

8. Joey Gallo, Rangers (537,934)

9. Josh Reddick, Astros (511,903)

10. Max Kepler, Twins (435,789)

Designated hitter

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (893,689)

2. Hunter Pence, Rangers (602,766)

3. Nelson Cruz, Twins (506,211)

4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels (362,947)

5. Aledymas Díaz, Astros (353,015)

Leading vote-getters in National League

Catcher

1. Willson Contreras, Cubs (1,555,490)

2. Brian McCann, Braves (725,484)

3. Yasmani Grandal, Brewers (513,412)

4. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies (438,390)

5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals (375,690)

First base

1. Josh Bell, Pirates (1,106,186)

2. Freddie Freeman, Braves (1,022,535)

3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (948,047)

4. Max Muncy, Dodgers (446,704)

5. Pete Alonso, Mets (319,256)

Second base

1. Ozzie Albies, Braves (1,011,132)

2. Mike Moustakas, Brewers (966,391)

3. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (554,524)

4. Enrique Hernández, Dodgers (455,704)

5. César Hernández, Phillies (424,379)

Third base

1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies (1,475,825)

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs (850,748)

3. Josh Donaldson, Braves (550,947)

4. Justin Turner, Dodgers (512,237)

5. Anthony Rendon, Nationals (378,761)

Shortstop

1. Javier Báez, Cubs (1,672,062)

2. Dansby Swanson, Braves (764,663)

3. Corey Seager, Dodgers (494,546)

4. Trevor Story, Rockies (457,159)

5. Jean Segura, Phillies (286,287)

Outfield

1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (2,184,251)

2. Christian Yelich, Brewers (2,065,382)

3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (1,229,200)

4. Albert Almora Jr., Cubs (645,291)

5. Jason Heyward, Cubs (614,823)

6. Nick Markakis, Braves (614,358)

7. Joc Pederson, Dodgers (598,909)

8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs (585,997)

9. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies (530,342)

10. Bryce Harper, Phillies (498,100)