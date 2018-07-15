TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the 2018 MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game in Washington.

Dascha Polanco and Ashley Michele Greene exchange words
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Dascha Polanco and Ashley Michele Greene exchange words during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jamie Foxx, center, shares a laugh with Washington
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx, center, shares a laugh with Washington Wizards player John Wall during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jamie Foxx examines a bat during the MLB
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx examines a bat during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Baseball Hall of Fameer Andre Dawson, left, tags
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Baseball Hall of Fameer Andre Dawson, left, tags out actress Skai Jackson during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal DJs music for
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal DJs music for the start of the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Former MLB player Bernie Williams, center, and ESPN
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Former MLB player Bernie Williams, center, and ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza, right, greet actor Chris Jackson during introductions in the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Scientist Bill Nye, left, and former MLB player
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Scientist Bill Nye, left, and former MLB player Tim Raines, right, greet actress Ashley Michele Greene during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jamie Foxx reacts after being introduced during the
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx reacts after being introduced during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jamie Foxx, right, drags former MLB player Torii
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx, right, drags former MLB player Torii Hunter off the field after striking out during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Actress Dascha Polanco swings during the MLB All-Star
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Actress Dascha Polanco swings during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Former MLB player and baseball analyst Carlos Pena,
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Former MLB player and baseball analyst Carlos Pena, right, is greeted by former MLB player Bernie Williams after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Scientist Bill Nye, right, heads to the field
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Scientist Bill Nye, right, heads to the field after being introduced as former MLB player Tim Raines looks on during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson is unable
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson is unable to make a catch as Wounded Warrior SS Cody Rice, right, looks on during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Former MLB player and baseball analyst Carlos Pena,
Photo Credit: John G. Mabanglo /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Former MLB player and baseball analyst Carlos Pena, center, is greeted by actress Dascha Polanco, second from right, and teammates after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

