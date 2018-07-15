Scenes from the 2018 MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game in Washington.

Dascha Polanco and Ashley Michele Greene exchange words during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jamie Foxx, center, shares a laugh with Washington Wizards player John Wall during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jamie Foxx examines a bat during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Baseball Hall of Fameer Andre Dawson, left, tags out actress Skai Jackson during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal DJs music for the start of the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Former MLB player Bernie Williams, center, and ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza, right, greet actor Chris Jackson during introductions in the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Scientist Bill Nye, left, and former MLB player Tim Raines, right, greet actress Ashley Michele Greene during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jamie Foxx reacts after being introduced during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jamie Foxx, right, drags former MLB player Torii Hunter off the field after striking out during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Actress Dascha Polanco swings during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Former MLB player and baseball analyst Carlos Pena, right, is greeted by former MLB player Bernie Williams after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Scientist Bill Nye, right, heads to the field after being introduced as former MLB player Tim Raines looks on during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson is unable to make a catch as Wounded Warrior SS Cody Rice, right, looks on during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrities Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018.