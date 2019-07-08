MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game
Scenes from the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Carlos Baerga, right, celebrates after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Ryan Howard celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Jennie Finch reacts during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Dr. Oz hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Kenny Lofton hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Kenny Lofton, right, celebrates with Machine Gun Kelly after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
J.R. Smith hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Carlos Baerga runs during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Machine Gun Kelly, top, celebrates with J.R. Smith during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Simone Biles reacts after scoring during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Simone Biles participates in the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Daddy Yankee runs during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Bernie Williams hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Dascha Polanco dances before hitting during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
J.R. Smith hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Drew Carey watches the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
J.R. Smith, right, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin celebrate during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.