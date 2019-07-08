TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballAll Star Game

MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Scenes from the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland. 

Carlos Baerga, right, celebrates after hitting a home
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Carlos Baerga, right, celebrates after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Ryan Howard celebrates with teammates after hitting a
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Ryan Howard celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Jennie Finch reacts during the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Jennie Finch reacts during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Dr. Oz hits during the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Dr. Oz hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Kenny Lofton hits during the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Kenny Lofton hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Kenny Lofton, right, celebrates with Machine Gun Kelly
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Kenny Lofton, right, celebrates with Machine Gun Kelly after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

J.R. Smith hits during the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

J.R. Smith hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Carlos Baerga runs during the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Carlos Baerga runs during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Machine Gun Kelly, top, celebrates with J.R. Smith
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Machine Gun Kelly, top, celebrates with J.R. Smith during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Simone Biles reacts after scoring during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Simone Biles reacts after scoring during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Simone Biles participates in the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Simone Biles participates in the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Daddy Yankee runs during the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Daddy Yankee runs during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Bernie Williams hits during the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Bernie Williams hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Dascha Polanco dances before hitting during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

Dascha Polanco dances before hitting during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

J.R. Smith hits during the MLB All-Star Legends
Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

J.R. Smith hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Drew Carey watches the MLB All-Star Legends and
Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Drew Carey watches the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

J.R. Smith, right, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin
Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

J.R. Smith, right, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin celebrate during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Liberty guard Bria Hartley dribbles the ball upcourt LI's Hartley among trio returning to Liberty
Cannon Kingsley hits the forehand return against Brayden LI's Kingsley wins Wimbledon junior boys opener
Ignas Brazdeikis of the Knicks dunks against the Brazdeikis breaks out in second Summer League game
Frank Ntilikina of the New York Knicks goes Questions remain about Ntilikina's tenure with Knicks
Trey Burke #23 and Frank Ntilikina #11 of Newest Net Prince talks of championship
Mets pitcher Anthony Kay during a spring training LI's Kay enduring adjustment period at Triple-A level
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search