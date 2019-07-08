Scenes from the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Carlos Baerga, right, celebrates after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Ryan Howard celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Jennie Finch reacts during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Dr. Oz hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Kenny Lofton hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Kenny Lofton, right, celebrates with Machine Gun Kelly after hitting a home run during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

J.R. Smith hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Carlos Baerga runs during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Machine Gun Kelly, top, celebrates with J.R. Smith during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Simone Biles reacts after scoring during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Simone Biles participates in the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Daddy Yankee runs during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Bernie Williams hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Dascha Polanco dances before hitting during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

J.R. Smith hits during the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.

Drew Carey watches the MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland.