MLB Home Run Derby 2018

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman watches his hit during
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman watches his hit during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper waits for his pitch
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper waits for his pitch during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper reacts after his turn
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper reacts after his turn at bat during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez wipes his face during
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez wipes his face during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy is congratulated by
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy is congratulated by his National League teammates during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy hits during the
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman watches his hit during
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman watches his hit during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

American League pitcher Justin Verlander of the Houston
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

American League pitcher Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros shoots pictures during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers Jesus Aguilar hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Milwaukee Brewers Jesus Aguilar hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber speaks to a child
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber speaks to a child after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his hit during
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his hit during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper waves to fans during
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper waves to fans during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar bats during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar bats during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar celebrates after batting during
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar celebrates after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

American League pitcher Justin Verlander of the Houston
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

American League pitcher Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, right, watches play during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar watches his hit during
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar watches his hit during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hits during the MLB
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hits during the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

A U.S. Navy sailor unfurls a flag before
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

A U.S. Navy sailor unfurls a flag before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper waves to the crowd
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper waves to the crowd before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Fireworks are displayed before the MLB Home Run
Photo Credit: AP / Susan Walsh

Fireworks are displayed before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

U.S. military aircraft fly over the stadium before
Photo Credit: AP / Susan Walsh

U.S. military aircraft fly over the stadium before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

U.S. Navy sailors unfurl a flag before the
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

U.S. Navy sailors unfurl a flag before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

MLB players line up before the MLB Home
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

MLB players line up before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar, left, and Philadelphia Phillies'
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar, left, and Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins face off before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers Jesus Aguilar points toward the outfield
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Milwaukee Brewers Jesus Aguilar points toward the outfield before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

A Major League Baseball staff member cleans the
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

A Major League Baseball staff member cleans the trophy before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred stands with
Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred stands with trophy before the MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington.

