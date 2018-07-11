MLB Home Run Derby winners

A look at every Major League Baseball Home Run Derby winner since the event was added to the All-Star Break in 1985. For context, each winner's final home run tally for that season have been added with an asterisk signifying it as the best in MLB that season. For a more in depth look at history of the Home Rum Derby, visit Newsday's database here. (Note: The 1988 Derby was cancelled due to rain)

2017: Aaron Judge, Yankees Home runs: 47

Location: Marlins Park

Home runs that season: 52

2016: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins Home runs: 61 (Home Run Derby record)

Location: Petco Park

Home runs that season: 27

2015: Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds Home runs: 38 Location: Great American Ball Park Home runs that season: 35

2014: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics Home runs: 28 Location: Target Field Home runs that season: 22

2013: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics Home runs: 32 Location: Citi Field Home runs that season: 26

2012: Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers Home runs: 28 Location: Kauffman Stadium Home runs that season: 30

2011: Robinson Cano, New York Yankees Home runs: 32 Location: Chase Field Home runs that season: 28

2010: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox Home runs: 32 Location: Angel Stadium of Anaheim Home runs that season: 32

2009: Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers Home runs: 23 Location: Busch Stadium Home runs that season: 46

2008: Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins Home runs: 22 Location: Yankee Stadium Home runs that season: 23

2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angles Home runs: 17 Location: AT&T Park Home runs that season: 27

2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies Home runs: 23 Location: PNC Park Home runs that season: 58*

2005: Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies Home runs: 41 Location Comerica Park Home runs that season: 24

2004: Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles Home runs: 27 Location: Minute Maid Park Home runs that season: 34

2003: Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels Home runs: 22 Location: U.S. Cellular Field Home runs that season: 29

2002: Jason Giambi, New York Yankees Home runs: 24 Location: Miller Park Home runs that season: 41

2001: Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks Home runs: 16 Location: Safeco Park Home runs that season: 57

2000: Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs Home runs: 26 Location: Turner Field Home runs that season: 50*

1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners Home runs: 16 Location: Fenway Park Home runs that season: 48*

1998: Ken Griffey Jr. Seattle Mariners Home runs: 19 Location: Coors Field Home runs that season: 56*

1997: Tino Martinez, New York Yankees Home runs: 16 Location: Jacobs Field Home runs that season: 44

1996: Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants Home runs: 17 Location: Veterans Stadium Home runs that season: 42

1995: Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox Home runs: 15 Location: The Ballpark in Arlington Home runs that season: 40

1994: Ken Griffey Jr, Seattle Mariners Home runs: 7 Location: Three Rivers Stadium Home runs that season: 40*

1993: Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers Home runs: 7 Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards Home runs that season: 46*

1992: Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics Home runs: 12 Location: Jack Murphy Stadium Home runs that season: 42

1991: Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles Home runs: 12 Location: Skydome Home runs that season: 34

1990: Ryne Sanberg, Chicago Cubs Home runs: 3 Location: Wrigley Field Home runs that season: 40*

1989: Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds (tied) Home runs: 3 Location: Anaheim Staidium Home runs that season: 34

1989: Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers (tied) Home runs: 3 Location: Anaheim Stadium Home runs that season: 29

1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs Home runs: 4 Location: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Home runs that season: 49*

1986: Darryl Strawberry, Mets (tied) Home runs: 4 Location: Astrodome Home runs that season: 27

1986: Wally Joyner, California Angels (tied) Home runs: 4 Location: Astrodome Home runs that season: 22