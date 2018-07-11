MLB Home Run Derby winners
A look at every Major League Baseball Home Run Derby winner since the event was added to the All-Star Break in 1985. For context, each winner's final home run tally for that season have been added with an asterisk signifying it as the best in MLB that season. For a more in depth look at history of the Home Rum Derby, visit Newsday's database here. (Note: The 1988 Derby was cancelled due to rain)
2017: Aaron Judge, Yankees
Home runs: 47
Location: Marlins Park
Home runs that season: 52
2016: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
Home runs: 61 (Home Run Derby record)
Location: Petco Park
Home runs that season: 27
2015: Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds
Home runs: 38
Location: Great American Ball Park
Home runs that season: 35
2014: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics
Home runs: 28
Location: Target Field
Home runs that season: 22
2013: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics
Home runs: 32
Location: Citi Field
Home runs that season: 26
2012: Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers
Home runs: 28
Location: Kauffman Stadium
Home runs that season: 30
2011: Robinson Cano, New York Yankees
Home runs: 32
Location: Chase Field
Home runs that season: 28
2010: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox
Home runs: 32
Location: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Home runs that season: 32
2009: Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers
Home runs: 23
Location: Busch Stadium
Home runs that season: 46
2008: Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins
Home runs: 22
Location: Yankee Stadium
Home runs that season: 23
2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angles
Home runs: 17
Location: AT&T Park
Home runs that season: 27
2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies
Home runs: 23
Location: PNC Park
Home runs that season: 58*
2005: Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies
Home runs: 41
Location Comerica Park
Home runs that season: 24
2004: Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles
Home runs: 27
Location: Minute Maid Park
Home runs that season: 34
2003: Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels
Home runs: 22
Location: U.S. Cellular Field
Home runs that season: 29
2002: Jason Giambi, New York Yankees
Home runs: 24
Location: Miller Park
Home runs that season: 41
2001: Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks
Home runs: 16
Location: Safeco Park
Home runs that season: 57
2000: Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs
Home runs: 26
Location: Turner Field
Home runs that season: 50*
1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners
Home runs: 16
Location: Fenway Park
Home runs that season: 48*
1998: Ken Griffey Jr. Seattle Mariners
Home runs: 19
Location: Coors Field
Home runs that season: 56*
1997: Tino Martinez, New York Yankees
Home runs: 16
Location: Jacobs Field
Home runs that season: 44
1996: Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants
Home runs: 17
Location: Veterans Stadium
Home runs that season: 42
1995: Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox
Home runs: 15
Location: The Ballpark in Arlington
Home runs that season: 40
1994: Ken Griffey Jr, Seattle Mariners
Home runs: 7
Location: Three Rivers Stadium
Home runs that season: 40*
1993: Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers
Home runs: 7
Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Home runs that season: 46*
1992: Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics
Home runs: 12
Location: Jack Murphy Stadium
Home runs that season: 42
1991: Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles
Home runs: 12
Location: Skydome
Home runs that season: 34
1990: Ryne Sanberg, Chicago Cubs
Home runs: 3
Location: Wrigley Field
Home runs that season: 40*
1989: Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds (tied)
Home runs: 3
Location: Anaheim Staidium
Home runs that season: 34
1989: Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers (tied)
Home runs: 3
Location: Anaheim Stadium
Home runs that season: 29
1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs
Home runs: 4
Location: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Home runs that season: 49*
1986: Darryl Strawberry, Mets (tied)
Home runs: 4
Location: Astrodome
Home runs that season: 27
1986: Wally Joyner, California Angels (tied)
Home runs: 4
Location: Astrodome
Home runs that season: 22
1985: Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds
Home runs: 6
Location: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome
Home runs that season: 34
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.