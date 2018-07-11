TODAY'S PAPER
MLB Home Run Derby winners

Print

A look at every Major League Baseball Home Run Derby winner since the event was added to the All-Star Break in 1985. For context, each winner's final home run tally for that season have been added with an asterisk signifying it as the best in MLB that season. For a more in depth look at history of the Home Rum Derby, visit Newsday's database here. (Note: The 1988 Derby was cancelled due to rain)

2017: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

Location: Marlins Park
Home runs that season: 52

2016: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

Location: Petco Park
Home runs that season: 27

2015: Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Rob Carr

Location: Great American Ball Park

Home runs that season: 35

2014: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Elsa

Location: Target Field

Home runs that season: 22

2013: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Mike Ehrmann

Location: Citi Field

Home runs that season: 26

2012: Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie Squire

Location: Kauffman Stadium

Home runs that season: 30

2011: Robinson Cano, New York Yankees

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Gross

Location: Chase Field

Home runs that season: 28

2010: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Stephen Dunn

Location: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Home runs that season: 32

2009: Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie Squire

Location: Busch Stadium

Home runs that season: 46

2008: Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Nick Laham

Location: Yankee Stadium

Home runs that season: 23

2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angles

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Justin Sullivan

Location: AT&T Park

Home runs that season: 27

2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Al Bello

Location: PNC Park

Home runs that season: 58*

2005: Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jonathan Daniel

Location Comerica Park

Home runs that season: 24

2004: Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jed Jacobsohn

Location: Minute Maid Park

Home runs that season: 34

2003: Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ JEFF HAYNES

Location: U.S. Cellular Field

Home runs that season: 29

2002: Jason Giambi, New York Yankees

Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ ANN HEISENFELT

Location: Miller Park

Home runs that season: 41

2001: Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ JOHN MABANGLO

Location: Safeco Park

Home runs that season: 57

2000: Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ STEVE SCHAEFER

Location: Turner Field

Home runs that season: 50*

1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

Photo Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport/ Brian Bahr

Location: Fenway Park

Home runs that season: 48*

1998: Ken Griffey Jr. Seattle Mariners

Photo Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport/ Brian Bahr

Location: Coors Field

Home runs that season: 56*

1997: Tino Martinez, New York Yankees

Photo Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport/ Doug Pensinger

Location: Jacobs Field

Home runs that season: 44

1996: Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants

Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ RUSTY KENNEDY

Location: Veterans Stadium

Home runs that season: 42

1995: Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Al Behrman

Location: The Ballpark in Arlington

Home runs that season: 40

1994: Ken Griffey Jr, Seattle Mariners

Photo Credit: AP/ Michael Caulfield

Location: Three Rivers Stadium

Home runs that season: 40*

1993: Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jonathan Daniel

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Home runs that season: 46*

1992: Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics

Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Jim Mone

Location: Jack Murphy Stadium

Home runs that season: 42

1991: Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles

Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Red McLendon

Location: Skydome

Home runs that season: 34

1990: Ryne Sanberg, Chicago Cubs

Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Mark Elias

Location: Wrigley Field

Home runs that season: 40*

1989: Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds (tied)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Otto Greule Jr

Location: Anaheim Staidium

Home runs that season: 34

1989: Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers (tied)

Photo Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport/ Rick Stewart

Location: Anaheim Stadium

Home runs that season: 29

1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jonathan Daniel

Location: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Home runs that season: 49*

1986: Darryl Strawberry, Mets (tied)

Photo Credit: Jonathan Daniel

Location: Astrodome

Home runs that season: 27

1986: Wally Joyner, California Angels (tied)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Location: Astrodome

Home runs that season: 22

1985: Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds

Photo Credit: AP

Location: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome

Home runs that season: 34

