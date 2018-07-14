New York’s best All-Star Game moments

Memorable moments in All-Star Game history involving New York teams:

2015: Jacob deGrom dominated in his All-Star debut, striking out the side on 10 pitches in the sixth inning of the NL’s 6-3 loss in Cincinnati.

2013: Mariano Rivera pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his ninth and final appearance, this time in a setup role for closer Joe Nathan. The AL won, 3-0, at Citi Field. Rivera pitched nine scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out five in his career outings. Former Mets starter Matt Harvey started for the NL and threw two scoreless innings.

2008: An ailing George Steinbrenner made one of his final public visits to Yankee Stadium and was on the field in a golf cart. He wept as he was greeted by Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Reggie Jackson and Rich (Goose) Gossage. He was warmly greeted by fans as the architect of seven World Series titles.

2000: Derek Jeter had a double, two singles and two RBIs as the AL won, 6-3, in Atlanta. The Hall of Fame-bound Jeter was 13-for-27 (.481) in 13 All-Star games.

1984: Dwight Gooden, the youngest All-Star in history, struck out the side and added another scoreless inning in San Francisco.

1979: Lee Mazzilli hit a game-tying, pinch-hit home run off Jim Kern in the eighth inning. He forced in the winning run when he walked with the bases loaded against Ron Guidry in the ninth.

1975: At County Stadium in Milwaukee, Lefthander Jon Matlack was named co-MVP with Cubs third baseman Bill Madlock. Matlack struck out four in two innings and was the winning pitcher. Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter are the only other players from the Yankees or Mets to win the MVP. “That’s not too shabby,’’ Matlack said. “That’s rare air right there.’’ As for sharing the award, Matlack said, “Madlock and I joked afterwards that they got the names confused and didn’t know who to give the award to, that’s why we shared it.’’

1968: Tom Seaver struck out five in two innings in the Astrodome, including Carl Yastrzemski and Mickey Mantle, who was playing in his final All-Star Game. “He wasn’t throwing aspirins,’’ the AL’s Frank Howard said, “he was throwing Bufferins.’’

1955: At Milwaukee’s County Stadium, Mickey Mantle, batting cleanup, blasted a three-run homer off Robin Roberts. He homered in the 1956 game for his final RBI. Mantle hit .233 with 10 hits in 43 career All-Star at-bats, and also struck out a record 17 times.

1937: Lou Gehrig drove in four runs as the AL won, 8-3, in Washington D.C. Gehrig would play only one more full season before feeling the effects of the degenerative nerve disease that would claim his life in 1941.

— STEVEN MARCUS