WASHINGTON — In the U.S. clubhouse, a few hours before Sunday’s Futures Game at Nationals Park, it was only natural to be discussing what destiny holds for the the Mets’ Peter Alonso and the Yankees’ Justus Sheffield.

Both are expected to be in the majors at some point this season. Alonso should be a beneficiary of the year going sideways in Flushing while Sheffield’s career path could veer off into one of two directions: either bolstering the Bronx rotation himself or being traded for an upgrade.

The waiting, as always, is the hardest part. Now it’s just a matter of earning that next promotion, and Alonso, 23, believes that he’s over his rough introduction to Triple-A Las Vegas, thanks to the back-to-back homer days leading up to his arrival in D.C. Even so, Alonso is hitting .190 through his first 23 games with the 51s, a sobering start that has tested his resolve.

“I feel like if I just be Pete Alonso, and don’t try to do too much, I feel like I’m going to have a really good rest of the year.,” Alonso said.

On Sunday, however, he was Alonso Peter, as the stadium’s PA announcer somehow reversed his name during the pregame introductions. That probably never happened during his impressive stint at Double-A Binghamton, where Alonso led the Eastern League in just about every offensive category, including a .314 batting average with 15 homers and a 1.012 OPS in 65 games.

But what’s happened in Vegas threatens to keep Alonso in Vegas, unless this very recent spike in production indicates a more positive trend. He’s also worked hard to improve defensively, but that won’t be as big a concern if his power numbers return at Triple-A.

“It’s more of a pitchers’ league, and what I mean by that, a lot of guys that are older, that have been around, they know how to manipulate the baseball,” Alonso said. “For me, I was just too anxious at the start. I feel like the past couple of games, the last week I was there, I made a lot of strides making the adjustment.”

When asked if he’s paid much attention to the Mets, Alonso replied like many of their fans probably would these days. “Trying not to,” Alonso said, before clarifying that he’s attempted to ignore the noise on #MetsTwitter.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I try to just block everything out, because none of that has any sort of effect on me,” Alonso said. “I want to be able to come to the yard and be successful where I’m at. Whatever’s going on up there has no effect on what’s going on in front of me.”

Sheffield, 22, has been employing the same strategy, but under a more intense spotlight, as his name appears daily in trade speculation. He’s already been mentioned as a key piece to any number of potential deals, including the talk involving the Orioles’ Manny Machado, despite the Yankees’ inclination to keep their top pitching prospect off the negotiating table.

Then again, it’s not the first time. Sheffield wound up where he is as part of the four-player package the Yankees netted from the Indians for Andrew Miller in 2016, so he knows the drill by now. Filter the social media while instructing his family and friends to spare him the trade chatter.

“Every year, I’ve kind of played for a team that’s in the race or in the running,” said Sheffield, who has a 2.53 ERA and 8.8 K/9 in 11 games (10 starts) for Triple-A Scranton. “The last couple weeks in July, that’s when things started getting a little heated up, but I just block it out and control what I can control, and that’s staying healthy and pitching.”

Sheffield worked 1 2/3 innings Sunday and surrendered two runs, including a leadoff homer to Royals’ prospect Seuly Matias in the second. Relying most on a fastball in the 92-95 mph range, with an 84-85 slider, Sheffield struck out one and didn’t allow a walk.

Speedy Gimenez on fast track? In addition to Alonso, the Mets also sent Andres Gimenez, a 19-year-old shortstop who has excelled so far at High A St. Lucie. Gimenez looks very much like a high schooler, with his slight build and braces, but his maturity level seems beyond his age, with 18 doubles and 26 stolen bases in 18 games for St. Lucie. No wonder his role model is fellow Venezuelan Omar Vizquel, and Gimenez has worked hard to get his English up to speed, too, talking with a trio of roommates that include J.J. Franco, the son of Mets’ Hall of Famer John Franco. “I’ve been practicing all these years,” said Gimenez, who shook off the interpreter a few times for his answers.