Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they have arrested the man behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Police said Victor Hugo Gomez was detained in the Caribbean country. No further details were immediately released.

Authorities had said last week that they believed Gomez was living in the U.S. and described him as a dangerous fugitive, adding that he was an associate of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel.

He is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez. Authorities say hit men confused Ortiz with Fernandez during the June 9 shooting at a bar in the capital of Santo Domingo. The two men are friends and were sharing a table.

Attorney Carlos Rubio posted a seven-minute video on YouTube on Friday in which his client talks about the case. “I would never do something like this,” Gomez said, adding that he did not try to kill his cousin, “and least of all David, ‘Big Papi.’ ”

Gomez, who was wearing a gray T-shirt and a khaki cap, said he made the video because he fears for his life and wanted to reject the accusations as he called on police to investigate the case more deeply.

“I want to clarify that I have nothing to do with any attempt on the life against Sixto David Fernandez,” he said. “We’re family.”

Gomez then spent most of the video accusing Fernandez of having ties to drug traffickers, saying that many people would back up his claims.

Authorities said at a recent press conference that Gomez wanted Fernandez killed because he believed his cousin turned him into Dominican drug investigators in 2011. They said Gomez then spent time in prison in the Dominican Republic with one of at least 11 suspects arrested in the shooting.

Authorities also announced the arrest of another suspect, Alberto Rodriguez Mota, who is accused of paying the hit men some $8,000.

Meanwhile, Ortiz remained hospitalized in Boston and was expected to recover after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. Ortiz was moved out of intensive care nearly a week ago.

Union: Rays need our permission to play in Montreal

The players’ union says the Tampa Bay Rays would need its permission to play games in Montreal.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced.

“There is a lot of work that is going to need to be done before that consideration becomes closer to a reality,” union head Tony Clark said as the Yankees took batting practice at London Stadium, a day before playing Boston in baseball’s first major league game in Europe. “We look forward to being a part of that conversation, as well. A lot of challenges there.”

Clark said requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be a “significant burden.”

The Montreal Expos were in the National League from 1969-2004 before moving to Washington and becoming the Nationals. In their last two seasons before moving, the Expos played 22 games a year in Puerto Rico.