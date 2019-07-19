The Los Angeles Angels gave up on their $11 million investment in Matt Harvey, designating the 30-year-old righthander for assignment on Friday.

Harvey was 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts. He gave up six runs, seven hits and five walks in six innings in a 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

“The decision was made because we felt like it would increase our chance of winning games,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said after discussing the move with general manager Billy Eppler. “Matt was a very well-liked teammate, a guy that everyone pulled for, including myself. But we’re in the business of winning baseball games. In talking to Billy, we just felt like this was the best move to make in order to help us win games.”

Once dubbed The Dark Knight, Harvey was among baseball’s most dominant starters for a time with the Mets. He started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field but hurt his elbow later that summer and never consistently regained his 98 mph fastball or his command following Tommy John surgery.

“He’s not throwing 97, but he’s not throwing 89 either,” Ausmus said. “He’s got four pitches. He’s got the stuff to get major league hitters out. He just has to find a way to harness it.”

Rizzo’s slam lifts Cubs

Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead grand slam and the host Chicago Cubs overcame an early home run by Manny Machado to beat the San Diego Padres, 6-5 on Friday.

Javier Baez also homered for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won six of seven since the All-Star break.

Eovaldi returning, Scherzer not

Nathan Eovaldi is poised to return to the Boston pitching staff as a reliever after missing three months with an elbow injury.

The righthander passed his final test Thursday, striking out the side in a one-inning rehab appearance with Triple-A Pawtucket. Barring any setback, Eovaldi will come off the 60-day injured list on Saturday in Baltimore . . . Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer won’t come off the 10-day injured list to start for Washington against Atlanta this weekend.

Scherzer was given a cortisone shot on Tuesday to address inflammation in the bursa sac under his right shoulder blade. Manager Dave Martinez says Scherzer still has to overcome “that last little bit” of discomfort before he can throw a bullpen session and prove he’s ready to pitch in a game.

Smyly, Phillies agree

Lefthander Drew Smyly has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and is on track to start Sunday against Pittsburgh

Manager Gabe Kapler said Friday the agreement is pending a successful physical.

Righthander Nick Pivetta is being moved to the bullpen . . . Rick Shapiro left his job as a top negotiator for the Major League Baseball Players’ Association after 9 1/2 years.