CLEVELAND — Oddly enough, Anthony Kay may have felt closer to being called up to the Mets during his time at Double-A Binghamton, rather than after his recent promotion to Triple-A Syracuse.

That’s because Kay, who was named to the NL squad for Sunday’s Futures Game at Progressive Field, has been going through a bit of an adjustment period in Syracuse, where he is 0-3 with a 9.64 ERA in four starts. Obviously, the hitters are “more disciplined” at the next level, as Key described them. But he shares the wild-fire opinion that the baseballs — the same ones leading to a record number of home runs in the majors — can be difficult to handle as well.

“The seams are definitely a little bit lower and they obviously go a little bit farther,” Kay said. “You don’t really want to worry about it. At the end of the day, you’ve still got to make pitches, regardless of what balls you’re throwing.”

Kay had no such problems at Binghamton, where he was stoking the Flushing social-media speculation by surging to 7-3 with a 1.49 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. At that pace, many were starting to envision Kay joining his fellow Ward Melville product Steven Matz in the Mets’ rotation.

“You definitely look at it,” Kay said. “It’s really cool to get the recognition that the fans give you. They all want you up there and they think you can help out the team. It’s been a little bit of a struggle in Triple-A, so you’ve kind of got to get used to that, mix in a couple of good starts, and then hopefully I’ll get the call.”

Pinstripes or bust for Garcia?

Deivi Garcia, the Yankees’ 20-year-old pitching prodigy named as the AL starter for Sunday’s Futures Game, needed a little English help Sunday in speaking with a handful of reporters. But when asked about someday getting a call-up to the Bronx, the broad smile on his face didn’t require any translation.

“I always think about it,” Garcia said through an interpreter. “I always have it mind that maybe, one day, I’ll get there and pitch for the Yankees. It’s a goal of mine.”

He’s certainly got the talent.

Garcia, who was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sunday, has a 3.00 ERA in 10 starts for Double-A Trenton, with an eye-popping 81 strikeouts in 51 innings. And then there was the June 24 gem against Reading, when Garcia whiffed 12 over five hitless innings in Trenton’s combined no-hitter. This year’s standout performance has made him one of the Yankees’ primary trade chips as they look to upgrade their rotation and Garcia understands that potentially could derail his Bronx dream.

“I really don’t think about that that much,” Garcia said. “I just do my work and if the moment comes that i get traded, it’s my job to my work there as well.”