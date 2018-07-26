David Bote hit a tying, two-run homer off Brad Boxberger with one out in the ninth inning, Anthony Rizzo followed two pitches later with a winning home run and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-6, on Thursday.

Bote was called up when Kris Bryant was put on the 10-day disabled list because of inflammation in his left shoulder. Boxberger (1-4) blew a save for the fifth time in 29 chances.

Nick Ahmed hit his first career grand slam in the fifth, an inning after Alex Avila’s two-run homer, as the Diamondbacks built a 6-1 lead.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood allowed four runs, five hits and six walks in 4 2⁄3 innings. Chatwood leads the major leagues with 85 walks and has a 7.71 ERA in his last five starts.

Angels 12, White Sox 8: Francisco Arcia became the first Angels player with four RBIs in his major league debut, hitting a three-run homer for host Los Angeles.

A 28-year-old who has spent 12 seasons in the minor leagues, Arcia was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and started at catcher following the trade of Martin Maldonado to Houston earlier in the day. Batting eighth in the order, Arcia lined out in the second inning, walked in the fourth, struck out in the fifth and hit a three-run homer in the seventh against Juan Minaya that put the Angels ahead 9-5. He added a run-scoring single in the eighth off Chris Volstad.

Ian Kinsler and Kole Calhoun also homered for the Angels, who have won consecutive games for the first time since June 29-30. Albert Pujols singled for his 3,060th hit, tying Craig Biggio for 24th place, and Justin Upton had four hits for the first time with the Angels.

Daniel Palka and Jose Abreu each hit two home runs for Chicago, which matched a season high with six homers. Avisail Garcia and Nicky Delmonico also went deep.

Nick Tropeano (4-5) won at home for the first time since May 18, 2016, allowing five runs and five hits in 6 1⁄3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts.

Strasburg goes on DL

The Washington Nationals have placed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list because of a nerve problem in his neck.

The team said the righthander has a cervical nerve impingement. This is his second DL stint this season. He missed more than a month because of an inflamed right shoulder.

Astros get Maldonado

The Houston Astros acquired catcher Martin Maldonado from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade Thursday. The Angels received lefthander Patrick Sandoval and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

Maldonado’s contributions behind the plate helped the Angels’ starters post a 3.77 ERA, which ranks fifth in the American League despite numerous injuries and significant inexperience in their rotation. A Gold Glove winner last season, Maldonado is also hitting .223 with 32 RBIs in 78 games . . . The Colorado Rockies added another reliever by acquiring righthander Seunghwan Oh from Toronto for minor league prospects. Oh was 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 48 appearances for the Blue Jays this season.

Brewers get Soria

Two-time All-Star closer Joakim Soria, 34, was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Chicago White Sox for a pair of pitching prospects, lefthander Kodi Medeiros and righthander Wilber Perez.

As part of the trade, Chicago will send Milwaukee $1,064,516 to cover part of the $4,145,161 remaining in the guaranteed portion of Soria’s three-year, $25-million contract.