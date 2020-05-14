TODAY'S PAPER
Former Mets manager Art Howe hospitalized with coronavirus

Mets manager Art Howe watches his team from the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Shea Stadium on Thursday, May 8, 2003. Credit: Newsday Staff Photographer/Kathy Kmonicek

By Jon Becker The Mercury News
Former A’s and Mets manager Art Howe, 73, who led Oakland to three consecutive postseason appearances in the early 2000s, is in intensive care in a Houston hospital with coronavirus.

Howe, who managed the Mets for the 2003-04 seasons, confirmed to Houston’s KPRC-TV on Thursday he is still hospitalized while receiving treatment.

"Never experienced anything like it before," said Howe, who managed the A’s to a pair of American League West titles during his seven-year run as Oakland’s manager. He compiled a combined 137-186 during his two years in Flushing.

Howe told KPRC-TV he’s feeling better than he did two days ago when he was taken to the hospital by ambulance when his symptoms grew worse -- he felt chills and "total fatigue." Howe had been self-isolating since he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5.

While Howe said he’s been improving, he said he still hasn’t reached the threshold of being fever-free for 24 hours in order to be released from the hospital.

Howe, who led the A’s to their best regular-season record in 32 years with 103 wins in 2002, last appeared in the major leagues as a coach with the Rangers in 2008.

After a 12-year major league career, Howe began his managerial career in 1989 with the Astros. He joined the A’s in 1996 after a five-year run with the Astros.

