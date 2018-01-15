Speaking with Long Island youth baseball players at Baseball Heaven’s Steel Sports Complex on Monday morning, Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom’s goal was to impart simple wisdom upon the pitchers.

Namely that there’s never a bad time to throw a changeup or curveball.

That’s the same knowledge Strom could look to pass on to newly acquired starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, a 26-year-old right-hander who spent the first five years of his career with the Pirates.

Cole, who the Yankees reportedly had on their radar before Houston sent a package of four players to Pittsburgh on Saturday, finished fourth in Cy Young voting in 2015 but has since regressed.

In 2017, he allowed a career-high 31 home runs in 203 innings and pitched to a 4.26 ERA. In his previous four seasons spanning 579 1/3 innings, he allowed 36 home runs and pitched to a 3.23 ERA.

“The Yankees and us and maybe the Rays throw more offspeed pitches than anybody in baseball,” said Strom, 69, who pitched for the Mets as a rookie in 1972. “The way the game is going right now, Major League players can put wood to a bullet. So, you’re seeing more spin, more sliders, curveballs, things like that.”

Cole had the second-highest average fastball velocity among starters in baseball last year (96 miles per hour), trailing only Luis Severino (97.6), according to FanGraphs. Cole also threw his fastball 60.1 percent of the time, 13th most frequent among starters.

Abandoning his fastball and adding more offspeed pitches could lead to a rebound in 2018, similar to the one Charlie Morton experienced under Strom last season.

“The biggest thing that helped Morton is we wanted him to throw his curveball more, and he didn’t rely on the sinker as much,” Strom said. “He had a turnaround year.”

Morton turned in a 3.62 ERA over 146 2⁄3 innings last season and allowed only two runs in 10 1⁄3 innings in the World Series. In the first nine years of his career, Morton owned a 4.54 ERA over 893 innings.

“We use a lot of technology,” Strom said. “We videotape the ball coming out of the hand to try to create backspin, try and create the proper depth to breaking balls.”

Perhaps there’s no better example of the Astros’ mindset than Lance McCullers Jr.’s performance in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees. McCullers recorded the game’s final six outs by throwing 24 consecutive curveballs to six different hitters because he and catcher Brian McCann noticed the Yankees were sitting on his fastball.

Given the swing-and-miss tendencies of today’s power hitters, peppering in offspeed pitches has proven to yield positive results. That’s what Strom and the Astros are hoping happens with Cole, who still has room to grow.