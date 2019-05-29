Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says his rib was fractured during a massage.

The 2015 AL Rookie of the Year is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

He issued a statement through the team on Wednesday that says “I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating.”

Correa last played on Sunday and that was followed by what manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.

Correa was sent for evaluation, and general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Correa’s injury is the latest blow to the first-place Astros, already without injured stars George Springer and Jose Altuve.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and righthander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little to no major league experience.

Correa is batting .295 this season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Astros recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to take Correa’s spot on the roster.

Pirates 7, Reds 2: Josh Bell tied the club record with his 12th homer in May, and visiting Pittsburgh earned a split of their four-game series.

Bell’s three-run homer gave him 18 overall and equaled Jason Bay’s mark of 12 in May 2006. His 23rd extra-base hit in the month left him one shy of Paul Waner’s club record for any month.

Bell also had a pair of singles, raising his average to .345 and extending his hitting streak to nine games. He’s hit safely in 28 of the last 29 games.

“It’s been one of the most special starts I’ve seen in all the years I’ve been at the major league level, and I’ve seen some really good players,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

Angels 12, A’s 7: Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a rare throwing error in the 11th inning to allow the go-ahead run to score for visiting Los Angeles. Oakland lost their second straight after a 10-game winning streak.

Mike Trout was rested a day after fouling a ball off the top of his right foot.

Cesar Puello had three hits, including his first career home run, and drove in four runs. He also scored on Olson’s error that was his first in 75 games.

Rangers 8, Mariners 7: Nomar Mazara and Asdrubal Cabrera hit consecutive doubles in the ninth inning, lifting visiting Texas.

The Rangers capitalized on three errors and a wild pitch by relief pitchers in the sixth inning, leading to one of four lead changes. Shin-Soo Choo then hit a two-run single in the eighth to tie it at 7 in an unexpected pinch-hit appearance to set up Texas’ ninth-inning rally.

Texas scored three runs in the first against Wade LeBlanc, but LeBlanc settled in and worked through the fifth inning, leaving with Seattle down 3-0.