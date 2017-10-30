HOUSTON — The momentum swung like a pendulum pumped full of PEDs, alternating from one dugout to the other in a remarkable 5 hours, 17 minutes of high-drama baseball theater Sunday night.

First it was a volley of three-run homers — one by the Astros that tied the score, one by the Dodgers that put them back ahead by three, and one more by the Astros to tie it.

And that wasn’t even the half of the craziness. Not even close.

When it all shook out in Game 5 of a World Series that already has reached classic status, the Astros emerged with a 13-12, 10-inning victory that left a thunderous crowd of 43,300 at Minute Maid Park exhausted, the pitching staffs mostly beaten to a pulp and a once woebegone franchise one victory shy of its first championship.

Houston won it in the 10th on Alex Bregman’s two-out single to left off Kenley Jansen. It drove in pinch runner Derek Fisher, who replaced Brian McCann at second after McCann was hit by a pitch with two outs and George Springer walked.

The Astros, who hit five home runs in taking a three-games-to-two lead in the best-of-seven series, can clinch the championship Tuesday night in L.A. Houston’s Justin Verlander will face the Dodgers’ Rich Hill.

Of course, Sunday night showed that making any assumptions about that being some kind of pitchers’ duel would be foolhardy.

After all, who would have predicted that Dallas Keuchel and Clayton Kershaw, Sunday night’s starters, would be mere afterthoughts after allowing a combined nine earned runs in 8 1⁄3 innings?

The Astros took a 12-9 lead into the ninth, and anyone thinking they’d coast home hadn’t been watching either this game or this postseason.

With their bullpen a mess, it was left to Chris Devenski, who had come on with two outs in the eighth, to finish. He walked Cody Bellinger to start the ninth and, after striking out Logan Forsythe, allowed a two-run homer to leftfield by Yasiel Puig. It was the seventh home run of the game and second by the Dodgers.

When Austin Barnes doubled, fans were quaking for other reasons than the homers their team had hit — and their fear was well-grounded.

Joc Pederson’s grounder to short moved Barnes to third, and with the Astros an out away from winning the game, Chris Taylor sent a 2-and-2 changeup back up the middle for a single that tied it at 12-12.

Yuli Gurriel doubled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Kenley Jansen induced a flyout to left by Josh Reddick to send the game to extra innings.

The wildness of the evening officially commenced, and never really let up, in the bottom of the fourth with the Astros trailing 4-0. Springer worked a leadoff walk and Jose Altuve smacked a one-out single to left. Carlos Correa then ripped an RBI double into the leftfield corner to make it 4-1.

Gurriel wasted no time, jumping on a first-pitch slider by Clayton Kershaw and launching a no-doubt three-run homer to left. That tied it at 4 and had the ballpark shaking the way it did during Games 6 and 7 of the ALCS, when the Astros rallied from a three-games-to-two deficit against the Yankees.

But Astros righty Collin McHugh quickly doused the enthusiasm, promptly walking Corey Seager and Justin Turner to start the fifth. He caught a break when plate umpire Bill Miller gave him a high and inside pitch for a called third strike against Enrique Hernandez, but no one could save him when he hung a 2-and-2 curveball that a resurgent Cody Bellinger drove over the wall in right-center for a three-run homer that made it 7-4.

Springer and Alex Bregman drew back-to-back walks with two outs in the bottom of the inning, and in came Kenta Maeda to face Altuve. With an all-or-nothing swing, he connected with a full-count fastball, clanging it off the signage above a balcony in left-center for a stadium-shaking homer that tied it at 7-7.

Brad Peacock, who threw 3 2⁄3 scoreless innings in Game 3, came on for the seventh and allowed a leadoff double by Turner, who missed a home run by inches. Hernandez laid down a poor bunt that Peacock turned into a 1-5 putout for the second out.

Peacock got ahead of Bellinger 0-and-2 before the first baseman sent a sinking liner to center. Springer charged and made an ill-advised, and unsuccessful, dive for it. The ball skipped under his glove and rolled to the wall for what was scored a triple, and Hernandez raced home for an 8-7 lead.

Springer led off the bottom of the seventh and hit Brandon Morrow’s first pitch to the train tracks high above the seats in left-center to tie it. Bregman singled and Altuve’s RBI double gave Houston its first lead of the night at 9-8. Correa followed with a towering home run to left that made it 11-8.

After the Dodgers made it 11-9 on Corey Seager’s double in the eighth, McCann homered in the bottom of the inning to give the Astros a 12-9 lead.