ARLINGTON, Texas – Houston Astros owner Jim Crane declined to answer questions about allegations that his team used electronics to steal signs and otherwise cheated on their way to a 2017 World Series title.

Crane, who was on hand at the MLB owners’ meetings at the Live! By Loews hotel, was approached by reporters but quickly shut down questions. “If you want to talk about baseball, I’ll talk about baseball,” he said. Before he could take any questions, he added: “What else do you want to talk about? Any other issues?”

As he spoke, a sheriff from the Texas Tarrant County police department cut through the assembled media and escorted Crane away. Crane spent close to half an hour in the lobby, though media were barred from approaching him by hotel management and police, who often stood between him and the collected press. The treatment was not exclusive to Crane. Earlier in the day, the hotel's managing director, Scott Nassar, along with police, attempted to remove assembled reporters. The officers, who were armed and in uniform, were off duty. Reporters who were not hotel guests were removed from the lobby, and those who were guests were threatened with removal if they approached owners without the owner’s acknowledgement. Additionally, they were barred from taking photos.

It was a chaotic backdrop to this year’s meetings, where the cheating scandal quickly became the focal point. On Tuesday, during a tour of the new Globe Life Field, commissioner Rob Manfred briefly addressed the cheating investigation. There, he told reporters that the investigation was a "most serious matter," and that it would be very thorough. He added that currently, he believes the Astros to be the only team involved. The original story that broke the scandal, published in The Athletic, alleged that other teams also cheated.