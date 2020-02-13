Astros owner Jim Crane said he believes the sign-stealing scandal that’s consumed the baseball offseason didn’t impact the results on the field.

Crane, speaking during the team's first news conference of spring training, addressed the media alongside new manager Dusty Baker shortly after Astros players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman gave statements apologizing for their roles in the scandal.

Crane was asked what he would say to the Yankees, who were eliminated by the Astros in the 2017 and 2019 postseasons.

“The Yankees have had a few comments out there. Our opinion is this didn’t impact the game, we had a good team, we won the World Series and we’ll leave it at that,” Crane said.

Crane tried to backtrack soon after.

“I didn’t say this didn’t impact the game. It’s hard to determine how it impacted the game, if it impacted the game, and that’s how we’re going to leave it.”

Was this cheating?

“We broke the rules, and you can phrase that anyway they want,” Crane said.

Two prominent Astros involved in the scandal were third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, who ended the Yankees 2019 season with a walk-off home run off Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 of ALCS.

“We had a great team meeting last night," Altuve said, "and I want to say the whole Astros organization and team feel bad about what happened in 2017. We especially feel remorse for the impact on our fans and the game of baseball. Our team is determined to move forward and to play with intensity and to bring back a championship to Houston in 2020.

Bregman added, "I'm really sorry about the choices that were made by my team by the organization and by me. I've learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans. I'd also like to thank the Astros fans for all of their support. We as a team are totally focused on moving forward to the 2020 season. Thank you."