Baseball

World Series Game 5: Astros vs. Nationals

Print

The Astros visit the Nationals in Game 5 of the 2019 MLB World Series on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

George Springer of the Houston Astros waits on deck prior to Game 5 of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019.

Gerrit Cole of the Houston Astros delivers the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Gerrit Cole of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019.

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros waits on
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros waits on deck against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019.

Joe Ross of the Washington Nationals delivers the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Joe Ross of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

George Springer of the Houston Astros waits on deck prior to Game 5 of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Gerrit Cole of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

