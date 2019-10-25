The Nationals and Astros face off in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday Oct. 25 in Washington.

Fans cheer prior to Game 3 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

George Springer of the Houston Astros slides back safely into first base after a fly out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting a double during the second inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a double during the first inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington.

Gerardo Parra embraces Victor Robles of the Washington Nationals after the top of the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

A fan holds a sign during the first inning to Game 3 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

