SportsBaseball

World Series Game 3: Nationals vs. Astros

The Nationals and Astros face off in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday Oct. 25 in Washington.

Fans cheer prior to Game 3 of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee

Fans cheer prior to Game 3 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

George Springer of the Houston Astros slides back
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

George Springer of the Houston Astros slides back safely into first base after a fly out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws against
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting a
Photo Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting a double during the second inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a double during
Photo Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a double during the first inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington.

Gerardo Parra embraces Victor Robles of the Washington
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Gerardo Parra embraces Victor Robles of the Washington Nationals after the top of the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros delivers the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

A fan holds a sign during the first
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

A fan holds a sign during the first inning to Game 3 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington.

