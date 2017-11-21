TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 54° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 54° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Braves lose 9 international players in MLB sanctions

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred also placed former Atlanta general manager John Coppolella on the permanently ineligible list.

Former Braves general manager John Coppolella speaks during

Former Braves general manager John Coppolella speaks during a baseball news conference at Turner Field in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2015. Photo Credit: AP / Hyosub Shin

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ATLANTA — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has hit the Atlanta Braves with heavy sanctions, including the loss of nine players, for rules violations committed by the team in the international player market.

Manfred on Tuesday also placed former Braves general manager John Coppolella on the permanently ineligible list. Former Braves Special Assistant Gordon Blakeley, the team’s international scouting chief, is suspended from performing services for any team for one year.

Manfred says an investigation conducted by Major League Baseball determined the Braves circumvented international signing rules from 2015 through 2017, by moving bonus pool money from one player to boost another player’s contract.

Most notable among the nine players the Braves will lose is Kevin Maitan, an infielder from Venezuela who signed for $4.25 million in 2016.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Aaron Judge and manager Joe Girardi of the Aaron Judge underwent shoulder surgery
Enes Kanter of the Knicks controls the ball against Kanter turning negative to positive for Knicks
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden during the Redskins barely can field a team for practice
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks reacts after hitting Porzingis leads Knicks past turnover-prone Clippers
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks controls the Hardaway plays through foot pain
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks battles for position against Barker: Clippers fall while Knicks rise