Baseball

Bartolo Colon loses no-hit bid in eighth after pitching seven perfect innings against Astros

The former Mets and Yankees starter retired the first 21 batters he faced against the defending World Series champions.

Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against

Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston. Photo Credit: AP / Michael Wyke

By The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Bartolo Colon has lost his bid for a no-hitter against the World Series champion Houston Astros when Josh Reddick doubled with nobody out in the eighth inning.

The 44-year-old Colon was working on a perfect game for the Texas Rangers on Sunday night before walking Carlos Correa on a 3-1 pitch to start the eighth. Reddick then lined an 0-2 delivery down the right-field line, putting runners at second and third and prompting a standing ovation from opposing fans in Houston.

Two outs later, Colon was pulled with the score tied at 1.

The beefy Colon struck out seven. A fan favorite all around the majors, he is on his ninth team in the last 11 seasons.

Colon’s longest no-hit bid came with the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 18, 2000, when he held the New York Yankees hitless for 7 1/3 innings. Colon ended up with a one-hitter in a 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium.

Going into the eighth, Texas led 1-0 on a home run by Robinson Chirinos off Astros ace Justin Verlander in the third, the only hit of the game to that point.

