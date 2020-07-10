TODAY'S PAPER
Baseball releases updated COVID-19 results

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
After getting blasted for holiday-related delays, Major League Baseball released its updated COVID-19 results through Thursday, as the intake screening transitioned to the monitoring phase of the testing process.

A handful of camps were forced to shut down temporarily earlier this week as teams awaited results from the initial round. By Thursday, the intake screening had finally been completed, revealing a total of 66 positive tests (58 players) out of 3,748 samples for a 1.8% rate among the 27 different clubs affected.

Next was the monitoring phase, which tested Tier 1 individuals (the group including players) every other day and Tier 2 personnel multiple times per week. Through Thursday, there were 17 new positives (13 players) out of 7,401 samples (0.2%) affecting 10 different teams.  

Overall, MLB has turned up 83 positive tests (71 players)  which represents 0.7% of the 11,149 samples taken since the intake screening began June 27. Among the 30 teams, 28 have recorded a positive test during these two phases.

