Baseball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021 ballot

The Class of 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot includes 11 first-time eligibles among the 25 names announced Monday.
Ballots are being mailed to more than 400 voting members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, and must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2020, to be considered.
Players must be included on 75% of the ballots cast to receive induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The results will be announced on MLB Network on Jan. 26. Induction weekend is scheduled for July 23-26 and will include the 2020 inductees, led by Derek Jeter and Larry Walker, since this past year's ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the returning names on the ballot this year are Curt Schilling (70% of the vote last year) and Roger Clemens (61%), outfielder Barry Bonds (60.7%) and shortstop Omar Vizquel (52.6%).
Class of 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Bobby Abreu
Barry Bonds
Mark Buehrle
A.J. Burnett
Roger Clemens
Michael Cuddyer
Dan Haren
LaTroy Hawkins
Todd Helton
Tim Hudson
Torii Hunter
Andruw Jones
Jeff Kent
Andy Pettitte
Aramis Ramírez
Manny Ramírez
Scott Rolen
Curt Schilling
Gary Sheffield
Sammy Sosa
Nick Swisher
Shane Victorino
Omar Vizquel
Billy Wagner
Barry Zito