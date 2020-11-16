Baseball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021 ballot

The Class of 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot includes 11 first-time eligibles among the 25 names announced Monday.

Ballots are being mailed to more than 400 voting members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, and must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2020, to be considered.

Players must be included on 75% of the ballots cast to receive induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The results will be announced on MLB Network on Jan. 26. Induction weekend is scheduled for July 23-26 and will include the 2020 inductees, led by Derek Jeter and Larry Walker, since this past year's ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the returning names on the ballot this year are Curt Schilling (70% of the vote last year) and Roger Clemens (61%), outfielder Barry Bonds (60.7%) and shortstop Omar Vizquel (52.6%).

Class of 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Bobby Abreu

Barry Bonds

Mark Buehrle

A.J. Burnett

Roger Clemens

Michael Cuddyer

Dan Haren

LaTroy Hawkins

Todd Helton

Tim Hudson

Torii Hunter

Andruw Jones

Jeff Kent

Andy Pettitte

Aramis Ramírez

Manny Ramírez

Scott Rolen

Curt Schilling

Gary Sheffield

Sammy Sosa

Nick Swisher

Shane Victorino

Omar Vizquel

Billy Wagner

Barry Zito