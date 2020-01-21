To be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame, a player will have played 10 seasons in Major League Baseball and have been retired for five full seasons.

Here are they players who will be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time in the Class of 2021, listed in alphabetical order:

Mark Buehrle: Set an AL record with 14 straight years of at least 200 innings pitched, had a 214-160 record and 3.81 ERA, won 2005 World Series with White Sox.

A.J. Burnett: Finished with 2,513 strikeouts, a 14-157 record and 3.99 ERA, won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees.

Michael Cuddyer: 2013 NL batting champion and NL Silver Slugger Award winner, two-time All-Star, hit .306 in 28 postseason games.

Dan Haren: Three-time All-Star went 153-131 with a 3.75 ERA in 13 seasons.

Tim Hudson: Went 222-133 for his career, top 5 in Cy Young voting three times, four-time All-Star, won 2014 World Series with Giants.

Torii Hunter: Nine-time Gold Glove winner in centerfield, totaled 2,452 hits, 353 home runs, 195 steals and a .277 batting average

Adam LaRoche: Hit 20 or more homers in nine seasons and twice drove in 100 runs.

Aramis Ramirez: Three-time All-tar, 386 home runs (seventh all time among players who played at least half their games at third base), 1,417 career RBI (sixth best for a third baseman).

Alex Rios: Two-time All-Star outfielder with 1,778 career hits, won a World Series with 2015 Royals.

Nick Swisher: Hit 20-plus home runs in nine consecutive seasons, won 2009 World Series with Yankees.

Dan Uggla: Three-time All-Star second basemann who hit 30 or more homers five different times and had 80 or more RBI in six different seasons.

Shane Victorino: Four-time Gold Glove outfileder, two-time World Series champion, two-time All-Star

Barry Zito: Three-time All-Star and 2002 AL Cy Young Award winner. Went 165-143 with a 4.04 ERA for his career. Two-time World Series champion with the Giants (2010, 2012).