Anthony Rieber's 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Newsday's Anthony Rieber recently submitted his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2021 class. Here are his 10 selections in alphabetical order:
Barry Bonds
Roger Clemens
Tim Hudson
Torii Hunter
Andruw Jones
Andy Pettitte
Manny Ramirez
Scott Rolen
Curt Schilling
Omar Vizquel
Anthony Rieber's Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for 2020Newsday baseball writer Anthony Rieber explains his Baseball HOF ballot selection for the Class of 2020. Anthony Rieber's 2019 Baseball HOF ballot Newsday's Anthony Rieber cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019. ... Anthony Rieber's 2018 Baseball HOF ballotNewsday's Anthony Rieber cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017. ... Anthony Rieber's 2017 Baseball HOF ballotNewsday's Anthony Rieber cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017. ...