Anthony Rieber's 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds gestures to a teammate before a game against at the Colorado Rockies on July 10, 2003. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By Anthony Rieber
Newsday's Anthony Rieber recently submitted his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2021 class. Here are his 10 selections in alphabetical order:

Barry Bonds

Roger Clemens

Tim Hudson

Torii Hunter

Andruw Jones

Andy Pettitte

Manny Ramirez

Scott Rolen

Curt Schilling

Omar Vizquel

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

