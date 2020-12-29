Erik Boland's 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Newsday's Yankees reporter Erik Boland recently submitted his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2021 class. Here are his 10 selections in alphabetical order:
Barry Bonds
Roger Clemens
Andruw Jones
Manny Ramirez
Scott Rolen
Curt Schilling
Gary Sheffield
Sammy Sosa
Omar Vizquel
Billy Wagner
