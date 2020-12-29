TODAY'S PAPER
Erik Boland's 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Billy Wagner #13 of the Mets pitches against

Billy Wagner #13 of the Mets pitches against the San Francisco Giants on July 10, 2008 at Shea Stadium. Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

Newsday's Yankees reporter Erik Boland recently submitted his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2021 class. Here are his 10 selections in alphabetical order:

Barry Bonds

Roger Clemens

Andruw Jones

Manny Ramirez

Scott Rolen

Curt Schilling

Gary Sheffield

Sammy Sosa

Omar Vizquel

Billy Wagner

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

