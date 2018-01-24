Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman are heading to Cooperstown.

The four players received at least 75 percent of the vote needed from the eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to be elected to the Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Jones and Thome raised the total of players elected in their first year of eligibility to 54. An eight-time All-Star, Jones won the 1999 NL MVP and the 2008 NL batting title. He batted .303 with 2,726 hits and 468 home runs in 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Thome was a five-time All-Star who hit 612 home runs, eighth on the career list, over 22 seasons. Jones received 97.2 percent of the vote while Thome received 89.8.

Hoffman fell five votes short last year, when Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected. This was Hoffman’s third appearance on the ballot. He is only the sixth pitcher in the Hall who was primarily a reliever, after Hoyt Wilhelm (1985), Rollie Fingers (1992), Dennis Eckersley (2004), Bruce Sutter (2006) and Goose Gossage (2008). Relievers and DHs get a boost when Mariano Rivera becomes eligible next year and David Ortiz in 2022.

Hoffman’s 601 saves trail only Rivera’s 652, and he received 79.9 percent of the vote. Guerrero received 92.9 percent in his second appearance after falling 17 votes short last year.

Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star and the 2004 AL MVP with the Anaheim Angels. He hit .318 with 449 homers and 1,496 RBIs in 16 big league seasons.

Designated hitter Edgar Martinez came close after a grass-roots campaign to boost him, but he only got 70.2 percent of the vote. Former Yankees ace Mike Mussina got 63.5 percent of the vote.

Roger Clemens (57.3) and Barry Bonds (56.4), both tainted by the steroids scandal, edged up but again fell far short.

In addition, Johan Santana, the former Twins ace who won two AL Cy Young Awards and pitched the first no-hitter in Mets history, fell off the ballot with just 2.4 percent of the vote.

Jones, Thome, Guerrero, and Hoffman will join Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, who were elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committee on Dec. 10, as the Class of 2018 at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29 in Cooperstown.