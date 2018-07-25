Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductees

Here's a look at the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.

Chipper Jones Team: Braves One of the faces of the heated Mets-Braves rivalry of the late-1990's and early 2000's, Jones is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. Jones was an eight-time All Star. He hit .319 with 45 HRs, 110 RBIs, and won the National League MVP award in 1999 -- the year the Braves beat the Mets in the NLCS and lost to the Yankees in the World Series. In 19 seasons, all with Atlanta, Jones hit .303 with 468 HRs and 2,726 hits. Jones hit .265 with 23 HRs, 86 RBIs and finished second in the Rookie of the Year vote in 1995 when the Braves won their only World Series of the era. He played over 100 games in 17 seasons and over 155 games in each season from 1996-2002. He hit .309 with 49 HRs in 245 career games against Mets.

Vladimir Guerrero Teams: Expos, Angels, Rangers, Orioles One of the best pure hitters of his era, Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star, an eight-time Silver Slugger award winner, and won the 2004 American League MVP with the Angels. In 16 seasons, he hit .318 with 449 HRs. A right fielder with a cannon for an arm, he played his first eight seasons with the Expos and hit .323 with 234 HRs. Guerrero signed with the Angels as a free agent before the 2004 season and hit .319 with 173 HRs in six seasons. Hit .290 with 13 HRs and 63 RBIs in 145 games with the Orioles in 2011, his final season. Signed with the Independent Long Island Ducks in 2013, but never played for them.

Jim Thome Teams: Indians, Phillies, White Sox, Twins, Dodgers, Orioles Perhaps underrated, or at least underappreciated during his playing days, Thome was a first-ballot selection. He played 22 seasons in the major leagues from 1991-2012 and hit 30 or more HRs 12 times. He hit .276 with 612 HRs, was a five-time All Star, and won the Silver Slugger Award in 1996. Thome spent the first half of his career with the Indians, where he hit .287 with 337 HRs in 13 seasons. He then spent four years each with the Phillies and White Sox. He hit 101 HRs with the Phillies and 134 with the White Sox. Thome finished in the top ten in the MVP vote four times.

Trevor Hoffman Teams: Padres, Brewers, Marlins Somewhat overshadowed for most of his career by Mariano Rivera, Hoffman's 601 career saves is second to Rivera's 652. Hoffman made his debut with the Marlins in 1993 and, in June of that year, was traded with Andres Berumen to the Padres for Gary Sheffield and Rich Rodriguez. He played 16 seasons on the west coast, notching 552 of his saves. He was a seven-time All-Star and two-time Rolaids Reliever of the Year award winner. Hoffman saved 53 games with the 1998 Padres that was swept by the Yankees in the World Series.

Jack Morris Teams: Tigers, Blue Jays, Twins, Indians Elected from the Modern Era ballot, Morris is most known for his 10 shutout innings in the Twins 1-0 over the Braves in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. That was Morris' lone year in Minnesota. He spent 14 seasons of his 18 year career in Detroit where he went 198-150 with a 3.73 ERA. Also won World Series rings with the 1984 Tigers and the 1992 Blue Jays. Finished in the top five in the Cy Young vote five times (1981, 1983, 1986, 1991, 1992) and no-hit the White Sox in 1984. Career record of 254-186 with a 3.90 ERA.