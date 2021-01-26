An alphabetical look at who becoms eligible for the first time on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2022.

Carl Crawford

Crawford was a four-time All-Star in 15 seasons with the Rays, Red Sox and Dodgers. He hit .300 or better in six seasons, led the league in triples four times and steals four times. A career .290 hitter.

Prince Fielder

Fielder, a six-time All-Star in 12 seasons for the Brewers, Tigers and Rangers, became the youngest player to hit 50 homers in a season in 2007 at age 23. He finished in top four of NL MVP voting three times and won three Silver Slugger Awards. A back injury forced him to retire at age 32. He had 100+ RBIs in six different seasons.

Ryan Howard

A 2005 NL Rookie of the Year and 2006 NL MVP, Howard played 13 years in Philadelphia. The three-time All-Star first baseman finished in the top 10 of the NL MVP voting six times, including four in the top 5. He is one of only 12 players in MLB history to drive in at least 140 runs in a season. He finished his career with with 382 home runs, 1,194 RBI and a .515 slugging percentage.

Tim Lincecum

In 10 seasons for the Giants and Angels, Lincecum was a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star. He led the NL in strikeouts three times, and won three World Series with the Giants. He went 5-2 with a 2.40 ERA in 13 postseason appearances.

Joe Nathan

This six-time All-Star closer pitched 16 seasons for Giants, Twins, Rangers, Tigers and Cubs. The graduate of Stony Brook University saved at least 30 games nine times, including four seasons of 40 of more saves. He retired in eighth place on the career saves list with 377 and had a 64-34 record and 2.87 ERA.

David Ortiz

Ortiz, a 10-time All-Star who played 20 seasons for the Twins and Red Sox, won seven Silver Slugger Awards as a designated hitter. Ortiz led the AL in RBIs three times en route to 1,768 for his career. His 541 career home runs ranked 17th when he retired, and his 632 doubles ranked 10th. Ortiz hit .289 in 85 career playoff games with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs, helping the Red Sox win three World Series titles. Ortiz's name was leaked for a positive result of performance-enhancing drugs during anonymous testing in 2003.

Jonathan Papelbon

This six-time All-Star pitched 12 seasons for the Red Sox, Phillies and Nationals and saved 30 or more games 10 times. In seven postseason series, Papelbon went 2-1 with seven saves and 1.00 ERA in 18 games, allowing no earned runs in 10 games in the ALCS and World Series combined. He finishied his career 41-36 with 368 saves and 2.44 ERA, with his save total ranking ninth all-time when he retired.

Jake Peavy

Peavy, a 2007 National League Cy Young Award winner, pitched 15 seasons for the Padres, White Sox, Red Sox and Giants. He twice led the league in strikeouts and ERA. He also won pitching's triple crown in 2007 in the NL. Peavy finished 152-126 with a 3.63 ERA and 2,207 strikeouts.

A.J. Pierzynski

The two-time All-Star from Bridgehampton played 19 big-league seasons for seven teams (Twins, Giants, White Sox, Rangers, Red Sox, Cardinals and Atlanta). He is one of only nine players in MLB history who spent at least 50% of his games as a catcher to total at least 2,000 hits. Pierzynski had a .280 career batting average with 188 home runs and 2,043 hits.

Alex Rodriguez

The three-time American League MVP finished his career with 696 home runs, fourth all-time. He was a 14-time All-Star and 10-time Silver Slugger while playing shortstop for the Mariners and Rangers and then third base for the Yankees. His 2,086 RBI ranked third at the time of his retirement. He also was part of the names leaked after anonymous testing in 2003 and later was suspended for 211 games -- reduced to 162 when he missed the entire 2014 season -- during the Biogenesis PED scandal.

Jimmy Rollins

Rollins was a four-time Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop in 17 seasons for the Phillies, Dodgers and White Sox. The 2007 NL MVP became just the third shortstop to join the 30/30 club that season. Rollins finished his career with 2,455 hits, 511 doubles and 470 stolen bases, and a 2008 World Series title.

Mark Teixeira

Teixeira, a three-time All-Star first baseman, played 14 seasons for the Rangers, Atlanta, Angels and Yankees. He was a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and totaled 409 career home runs. He led the AL with 39 home runs and 122 RBI in 2009 to help the Yankees win the World Series.