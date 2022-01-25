To be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame, a player will have played 10 seasons in Major League Baseball and have been retired for five full seasons.

Here are the players who will be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time in the Class of 2023, listed in alphabetical order:

Carlos Beltran

Beltran played 20 MLB seasons for seven different teams, including the Mets and Yankees. He was the 1999 American League Rookie of the Year, a nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and a two-time Silver Slugger.

Matt Cain

The longtime Giants ace finished in the top 10 of NL Cy Young Award voting twice and won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Andre Ethier

Either played 12 seasons, all with the Dodgers, and was a two-time All-Star outfielder. He won a Gold Glove in 2011, and a Silver Slugger in 2009.

John Lackey

Lackey had 188 wins and 2,294 strikeouts in 15 seasons, and he won World Series with the Angels (2002), Red Sox (2013) and Cubs (2016).

Mike Napoli

Napoli hit 267 career home runs and was part of the 2013 World Series champion Red Sox.

Jhonny Peralta

Peralta had 202 home runs and 873 RBIs in 15 seasons with Cleveland, Detroit (where he won a World Series in 2012) and St. Louis.

Francisco Rodriguez

"K-Rod" owns the single-season saves record (62 in 2008) and is fourth all-time with 437 saves. The six-time All-Star pitched 16 seasons for the Angels, Mets, Brewers, Orioles and Tigers.

Huston Street

The 2005 AL Rookie of the Year had 324 saves, 42 wins and a 2.95 ERA in 13 seasons with the Athletics, Rockies, Padres and Angels.

Jered Weaver

Weaver finished in the top five of AL Cy Young voting each season from 2010 to 2012 and led the AL in victories in 2012 (20) and 2014 (18).

Jayson Werth

Werth, a member of the Phillies' World Series championship team in 2008, his 20 home runs in six seasons and led the NL with 46 doubles in 2010.