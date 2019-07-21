TODAY'S PAPER
95° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
95° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

Baseball Hall of Fame 2019 induction ceremony

Print

Scenes from the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, July 21 in Cooperstown, New York. Former Yankees Mike Mussina and Mariano Rivera are among those being honored.

Roy Halladay fan Jacqueline Sarricchio of Bellmar, N.J.,
Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

Roy Halladay fan Jacqueline Sarricchio of Bellmar, N.J., reads a program while waiting for the start of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Gail Edmund of Northbound, Wash., left, purchases baseball
Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

Gail Edmund of Northbound, Wash., left, purchases baseball souvenirs for friends before a Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Miguel Rosario of Atlantic City, N.J., waves a
Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

Miguel Rosario of Atlantic City, N.J., waves a Puerto Rican Flag while waiting for the start of the National Baseball Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Fans wait for the start of the National
Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

Fans wait for the start of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Judy Riker of Bridgewater, N.Y., takes a selfie
Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

Judy Riker of Bridgewater, N.Y., takes a selfie photograph while waiting for the start of the National Baseball Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Mariano Rivera fan Eugenino Edwards, of New York
Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

Mariano Rivera fan Eugenino Edwards, of New York uses a towel to keep cool before the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Baseball fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Baseball fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

Baseball fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Baseball fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

Yankees fans await the start of the Baseball
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Yankees fans await the start of the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

From left, Travis Henry and Dave Henry await
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

From left, Travis Henry and Dave Henry await the start of the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

Fans wait for the start of the Baseball
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Fans wait for the start of the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

Fans wait for the start of the Baseball
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Fans wait for the start of the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

From left, Paul Resch and Nathan Resch of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

From left, Paul Resch and Nathan Resch of Lancaster, Pennsylvania show support for inductee Roy Halladay before the start of the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

Miguel Rosario shows his support for inductee Edgar
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Miguel Rosario shows his support for inductee Edgar Martinez before the start of the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso, right, meets Jeff McNeil after hitting Alonso gets day out of lineup, homers as pinch hitter
Walker Lockett threw only 58 pitches before Mickey Lockett gets first big-league win
7/20/19: Yanks' O runs wild in 11-5 win Recap: Yankees 11, Rockies 5
Dominic Smith, whose drop of a fly ball Smith rebounds with four RBIs in Mets' victory
Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (30) hits an Yankees score six in first two innings, beat Rockies
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu runs the bases on a Lennon: Rockies' loss of LeMahieu is Yankees' gain
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search