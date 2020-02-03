The mystery surrounding which voter did not think Derek Jeter was worthy of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer could be solved on Tuesday.

Or maybe not.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America will release ballots of writers who chose to make their Hall of Fame votes public on Tuesday.

Jeter, the former Yankees shortstop and captain, was selected on 396 of 397 ballots cast by BBWAA members last month in voting for the Baseball Hall of Fame, falling one vote shy of joining former teammate Mariano Rivera as a unanimous selection.

“I look at all the votes that I got,” Jeter said on a conference call on the day he was elected. “It takes a lot of votes to get elected to the Hall of Fame. Trying to get that many people to agree on something is pretty difficult to do. So that’s not something that is on my mind. I’m extremely excited and honored to be elected.”

According to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame ballot tracker, Jeter was named on 100% of the 242 known ballots (235 public and seven anonymous). That leaves 155 ballots still unknown, and it’s unclear if all of those 155 ballots will be revealed on Tuesday.

The BBWAA released a public list of members casting Hall of Fame ballots with last month’s election results. But according to the BBWAA, voters are not required to make their selections public. The Baseball Hall of Fame does not reveal individual ballots.