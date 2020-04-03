TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
51° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Non-roster players to get some pay from MLB

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
Print

As the 2020 season remains in limbo, the MLBPA approved a cash payout Friday to help non-roster players who were in major-league camp when spring training was suspended on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This group includes 371 players who are not eligible to share in MLB’s recently approved $170 million advance, a payment meant to bridge the first two months of the season for those currently on major-league rosters. Union chief Tony Clark pushed for the compensation, entitled the MLBPA financial assistance program, out of concern that these players, many of them longtime dues-paying members, were in danger of falling through the cracks, according to a source. The package was approved Friday by a union sub-committee. 

The payments are broken down into five ascending tiers depending on service time, ranging from $5,000 for less than a year, $7,500 for 1-2 years, $15,000 for 2-3 years, $25,000 for 3-5 years and $50,000 for six-plus years. This money is also meant to supplement — not replace — the $400 per week that MLB already had earmarked for minor-leaguers through May 30 in a deal approved Monday.

David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist, a voter for baseball's Hall of Fame and has covered six no-hitters, including two perfect games.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

WFAN's John Minko, shown here in 2012, gave Beloved update man John Minko signs off from FAN
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first Matz's foundation donates $32G to first responders, hospitals
Offensive guard Connor McGovern #60 of the Denver New center McGovern sees Super Bowl in Jets' near future
Dion Lewis of the Tennessee Titans against the Dion Lewis finds himself in a familiar role with the Giants
WFAN radio host Mike Francesa attends DraftKings Kickoff Mike Francesa agrees to a pay cut with WFAN
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz of against the Trotz, Lamoriello praise Gov. Cuomo's leadership amid pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search