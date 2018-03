‘All the Best’ in the National League

BEST PLAYER

1. Joey Votto, Reds

As impressive as Votto’s offensive production is, the fact that he’s been doing it alone recently in Cincinnati only enhances his performance. And Votto has been a model of consistency over the past decade, batting .313 with a .970 OPS while averaging 25 homers and 81 RBIs in 141 games. His peak seasons have far eclipsed even that.

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs

3. Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

4. Bryce Harper, Nationals

5. Nolan Arenado, Rockies

BEST MANAGER

1. Dave Roberts, Dodgers

2. Joe Maddon, Cubs

3. Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks

BEST EXECUTIVE

1. Theo Epstein, Cubs

2. John Mozeliak, Cardinals

3. David Stearns, Brewers

BEST STARTING PITCHER

1. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

2. Max Scherzer, Nationals

3. Jacob deGrom, Mets

BEST CLOSER

1. Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

2. Corey Knebel, Brewers

3. Wade Davis, Rockies

BEST SET-UP MAN

1. Bryan Shaw, Rockies

2. Ryan Madson, Nationals

3. Pedro Baez, Dodgers

BEST FIRST BASEMAN

1. Joey Votto, Reds

2. Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

3. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

BEST SECOND BASEMAN

1. Daniel Murphy, Nationals

2. Cesar Hernandez, Phillies

3. D.J. LeMaheiu, Rockies

BEST SHORTSTOP

1. Corey Seager, Dodgers

2. Zack Cozart, Reds

3. Brandon Crawford, Giants

BEST THIRD BASEMAN

1. Kris Bryant, Cubs

2. Nolan Arenado, Rockies

3. Anthony Rendon, Nationals

BEST CATCHER

1. Buster Posey, Giants

2. Wilson Contreras, Cubs

3. J.T. Realmuto, Marlins

BEST OUTFIELDER

1. Bryce Harper, Nationals

2. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

3. Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals

BEST BASESTEALER

1. Billy Hamilton, Reds

2. Tommy Pham, Cardinals

3. Manuel Margot, Padres

BEST FASTBALL

1. Noah Syndergaard, Mets

2. Felipe Rivero, Pirates

3. Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

BEST SLIDER

1. Max Scherzer, Nationals

2. Noah Syndergaard, Mets

3. Carlos Martinez, Cardinals

BEST SUPER UTILITY PLAYER

1. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals

2. Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers

3. Wilmer Flores, Mets

BEST EXIT VELOCITY

1. Bryce Harper, Nationals

2. Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

3. Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

BEST OPEN-AIR STADIUM

1. Dodger Stadium

2. Wrigley Field

3. AT&T Park

BEST DOME STADIUM

1. Marlins Park

2. Miller Park

3. Chase Field

BEST HOME UNIFORMS

1. Dodgers

2. Cardinals

3. Cubs

BEST THROWBACK DAY UNIFORMS

1. Padres

2. Brewers

3. Phillies

BEST FANS

1. Mets

2. Cardinals

3. Cubs

BEST PLAYER OVER AGE 35

1. Ben Zobrist, Cubs

2. Chase Utley, Dodgers

3. Adrian Gonzalez, Mets

BEST CLUTCH HITTER

1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies

2. Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals

3. Daniel Murphy, Nationals

BEST OUTFIELD ARM

1. Yoenis Cespedes, Mets

2. Jason Heyward, Cubs

3. Starling Marte, Pirates

BEST PROSPECTS

1. Ronald Acuna, Braves

2. Victor Robles, Nationals

3. Nick Senzel, Reds