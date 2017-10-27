World Series 2017 photos: Dodgers vs. Astros

A look at some of the best photos from the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros.
Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017.
Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Chris Taylor after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017.
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a solo home run during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017.
Logan Forsythe the Los Angeles Dodgers scores a run on a RBI single to tie the score at 5-5 during the 10th inning as Brian McCann of the Houston Astros is unable to make the tag in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017.
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers licks his bat during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017.
Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017.
A Houston Astros fan gestures during Game 1 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers shows off his hairstyle before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.
