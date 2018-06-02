It’s never too early to start talking trades in Major League Baseball, sort of like the Christmas commercials hitting the airwaves right after Halloween. That’s because shopping season in both industries is big business, and even with the July 31 non-waiver deadline feeling distant, some of the separation happening — you know, tanking — should have GMs making those calls sooner rather than later.

As of Friday, six teams in the American League faced double-digit deficits in their divisions, but only two in the NL — the woeful Reds and Marlins. A few were closer in the wild-card hunt, though not legit contenders in those races, so the idea of using talent to potentially restock the farm system would easily outweigh any illusion of October baseball.

With that as the backdrop, let’s take a look at the top players with the potential to switch addresses by late July, if not earlier. There will always be surprises, of course. But based on the current trajectories of their clubs, and contract situations, they could be on move any day now.

(By the way, before we get started, you won’t find Jacob deGrom this list).

1. Manny Machado, SS, Orioles. A handful of teams already took a run at Machado during the winter, given his pending free-agent status at season’s end, but the Orioles figured January was a bit too early to jettison the 2018 season. Now sounds about right, however. Machado will want to test the market, so the Orioles’ haul will be kept in check some by the rental — another reason why Baltimore could get more dealing him ASAP.

2. Josh Donaldson, 3B, Blue Jays. Bottom line, the Blue Jays aren’t overtaking either the Red Sox or Yankees in the AL East, and they’re already nine games out of the wild card, so holding on to Donaldson for his last few months before free agency doesn’t make much sense. Donaldson just wound up on the DL again Friday with a calf tightness, and he’s not putting up MVP numbers, but Toronto could get something back — and save a few bucks on his $23 million salary — in a deal.

3. Mike Moustakas, 3B, Royals. When the Royals brought back Moustakas on a one-year, $6.5-million deal — signing him on March 11 — they had to have flipping him in mind, and he’s increasing his value by the day. Through Thursday, Moustakas was hitting .280 with 12 home runs and an .849 OPS in 55 games. Relatively small money, solid power production. That should get something back for Kansas City.

4. Cole Hamels, LHP, Rangers. The 34-year-old lefty already is being linked to the Yankees as the premier arm almost certain to be available, but there are complications. Hamels is still owed the prorated portion of his $22.5-million salary — roughly $14.4 million — plus the guaranteed $6 million buyout of his $20 million option for next season. That’s steep for a team to take on, and he also has an extensive no-trade list, which includes the Yankees.

5. J.T. Realmuto, C, Marlins. The question here is just how far does Derek Jeter want to go with his construction project in Miami? Realmuto, a superb-hitting catcher with a cannon arm and excellent glove, is the perfect building block for a team in the Marlins’ position, and Jeter already has dumped everyone else. Still, there’s going to be some tempting proposals in the coming weeks.

6. Kelvin Herrera, RHP, Royals. Right around the deadline, nothing is more valuable than a shutdown reliever (see 2016 Yankees) and Herrera, another pending KC free agent, should bring back a great return with the season he’s having. Herrera, who has roughly $5 million left on this year’s salary, had an 0.83 ERA and 0.738 WHIP in 23 appearances through Thursday.

7. Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox. Sort of an intriguing case here. The White Sox have been in rebuilding mode for a while now, and Abreu has one more arbitration year left before hitting free agency, putting him in the sweet spot to maybe maximize his value in a swap. Abreu is earning $13 million this season, hitting .298 with nine homers and an .882 OPS.

8. Zach Britton, LHP, Orioles. It doesn’t get any better than Britton in the reliever market, so the Orioles should be sitting on a gold mine if he comes back from his Achilles tear in top form. Before a 2017 dip, Britton had a combined 1.38 ERA and 0.909 WHIP over the three previous seasons, and he’s headed for free agency this winter. With a mid-June return expected, he’ll have time to convince suitors of his value.

9. Brian Dozier, 2B, Twins. This is a tough one for the Twins. They held a fire sale last season, then stunned the sport by rallying for a wild-card berth. This year, the Twins are lagging again, and Dozier is up for free agency, a costly proposition come this winter. If a top team ends up with an opening at the position, Minnesota could get what they want in a swap.

10. Matt Harvey, RHP, Reds. Hey, Reds GM Dick Williams already is on record saying he’d be looking to flip Harvey if the former Met turns himself into a marketable commodity by the banks of the Ohio River, and it’s within the realm of possibility. Harvey has a 3.72 ERA in four starts for the Reds, but he’ll have to do better than that to get teams biting by the deadline. If the Mets could get a revived Devin Mesoraco for Harvey, maybe there’s hope for the Reds, too.

11. Bartolo Colon, RHP, Rangers. Just the thought of teams fighting over the 45-year-old Colon seems ridiculous, but if he’s going to keep pitching like this, why not? Colon has a 3.70 ERA and 0.960 WHIP as a starter, averaging over 6 1⁄3 innings in those nine games. And he can always operate as a swingman, too, if the bullpen needs help.

12. Chris Archer, RHP, Rays. Archer is signed to a very team-friendly contract. He’s due roughy $12 million through 2019, but his deal includes two more team options beyond that — $9 million for 2020 and $11 million for 2021. Since 2016, Archer has pitched to a 4.09 ERA (in the tough AL East) but he’s made over 30 starts since ’14, averaging 202 innings with 10.1 K/9. Would the frugal Rays cut bait on such a cost-efficient pitcher? Could take a lot to convince them.