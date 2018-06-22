TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
65° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended through Aug. 4 by MLB

Osuna has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto.

Blue Jays relier Roberto Osuna throws during the

Blue Jays relier Roberto Osuna throws during the ninth inning of a game against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on May 6. Photo Credit: AP / Jason Behnken

By The Associated Press
Print

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball’s domestic violence policy, discipline that will cause him to miss about half of the season.

Osuna has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto.

Major League Baseball said Friday the suspension is retroactive to May 8 and covers 75 games. Osuna will wind up missing 89 days, which would cost him about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary.

Osuna will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of MLB and the players’ association.

The 23-year-old Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. The righty was an All-Star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Jacoby Ellsbury follows the flight of his RBI Ellsbury says he’ll play for Yankees this season
The Nets introduce Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs Musa. Kurucs thrilled to be drafted by Nets
Knicks forward Kevin Knox poses for portraits during Fizdale unafraid to start Knox right away
Ichiro Suzuki, special assistant to the chairman of Ichiro goes full-on Bobby V with fake mustache
Dzanan Musa arrives on stage after he was Nets make European connection in NBA Draft
Mets pitcher Drew Smith during a spring training Source: Mets calling up RP Smith, OF Kaczmarski