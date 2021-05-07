TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Bobby Valentine to take swing at politics

By The Associated Press
Print

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine is taking a swing at politics, announcing Friday that he’s running for mayor of his Connecticut hometown.

Valentine, who turns 71 on Thursday and currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, posted a video on social media and said he’ll run as an independent candidate in Stamford.

"The greatest commodity I have is my time and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime," he said.

Valentine, a Stamford native, was a three-sport high school star in the city. He was drafted in 1968 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played in the majors from 1969 to 1979, where he was a lifetime .260 hitter.

He became manager of the Texas Rangers in 1985 and also skippered the Mets and Boston Red Sox in addition to spending time in Japan, winning a Japan Series title in 2005 with the Chiba Lotte Marines.

Valentine, who owns a sports bar in Stamford, served as the city’s health and public safety director in 2011, before being hired by the Red Sox.

He joins a race that includes two Democrats: incumbent David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson works out
Zach Wilson makes great first impression with Jets teammates
Robin Ventura is greeted at home by Mets
Robin Ventura hits books getting back to baseball
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant works to the
Nets get failing grade in final quarter
Ashley Langford, newly-named Stony Brook women's basketball head
Langford embraces pressure of maintaining Stony Brook's success
Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates
Knicks burned by Bridges after they bypassed him in 2018 NBA Draft
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams looks
Saleh hopeful Williams will be healthy by training camp
Didn’t find what you were looking for?