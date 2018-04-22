TODAY'S PAPER
Brandon Belt and Jaime Barria set MLB record with 21 pitches in 1 AB

Official record-keeping in that category dates only to 1988.

Jaime Barria #51 of the Los Angeles Angels

Jaime Barria #51 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim set a new MLB record with a 21 pitch at-bat against Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of the game at Angel Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Anaheim, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

By The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brandon Belt of the San Francisco Giants saw 21 pitches in an epic plate appearance against Los Angeles Angels rookie righthander Jaime Barria in the first inning Sunday, the most since records began in 1988.

The previous high of 20 pitches in a plate appearance was when Houston’s Ricky Gutierrez struck out against Cleveland’s Bartolo Colon on June 26, 1998, according to Retrosheet.

The lefthanded Belt, who later hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, peppered the crowd with plenty of souvenirs by fouling off 11 straight pitches, including two long fouls down the rightfield line, before lining out to rightfielder Kole Calhoun.

Belt was greeted with high-fives when he returned to the dugout.

It took nine pitches for Belt to work the count full, as he fouled off five pitches in the process. He swung and missed just once.

Angels pitching coach Charles Nagy made a mound visit to check on Barria after the Belt at-bat. Barria had thrown nine pitches to Joe Panik, who hit a leadoff single, before throwing 21 to Belt.

Barria threw 49 pitches in the first inning. He loaded the bases with one out before retiring Evan Longoria and Pablo Sandoval.

