Brendan McKay made an amazing first impression.

McKay took a perfect game into the sixth inning of his major league debut and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers, 5-2, on Saturday.

“It was fun to watch,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Certainly set a pretty high bar for himself. Just the way he carried himself, it was kind of unflappable.”

McKay (1-0), a two-way prospect taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, didn’t allow a baserunner until Danny Santana flared an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth. The lefthander allowed one hit, a walk and struck out three in six innings.

McKay said the best part of the day was “just getting to play baseball.”

“You’re living a dream and doing something that not many people get to do,” McKay said. “To fulfill your life-long dream of playing in the major leagues, it’s awesome.”

After walking Shin-Soo Choo with two outs in the sixth, McKay ended his 81-pitch outing by striking out Delino Deshields on three pitches. He walked off the field to a standing ovation.

“It gave you chills at the moment,” McKay said.

Avisail Garcia homered for the Rays, who won for the fourth time in 12 games.

Texas had a season-high six-game winning streak snapped.

Orioles 13, Indians 0: Andrew Cashner threw seven innings of three-hit ball, Renato Nunez had two of the Orioles’ four home runs and host Baltimore clinched their first series win since April.

Anthony Santander etched his way into Camden Yards’ history when he hit the 100th home run, and 45th by an Oriole, to land on Eutaw Street since the stadium opened on April 6, 1992.

Marlins 9, Phillies 6: Neil Walker homered and drove in three runs to help host Miami rally from a five-run deficit and beat Philadelphia for the fifth consecutive time.

The Marlins fell behind 6-1 before starting their comeback when Walker snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. He contributed an RBI single in Miami’s six-run seventh, and JT Riddle delivered a tiebreaking two-run double off Adam Morgan (2-3).

Cubs 6, Reds 0: Javier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season, Jose Quintana (5-7) got his first win since May 5 and a long, hot game ended with a dust-up involving Yasiel Puig and an ejection for host Cincinnati manager David Bell.

Pedro Strop hit Puig on the thigh with a 3-and-0 fastball in the eighth inning. Puig slammed his helmet and headed toward the mound, gesturing and screaming as the benches and bullpens emptied. Joey Votto and other Reds players held Puig back to prevent it from escalating.

Strop said, “It’s not a secret he’s stupid. I have nothing against him, but he’s stupid.”

Tigers 7, Nationals 5: JaCoby Jones went up over the wall in leftfield to bring back a blast by Victor Robles, as host Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Miguel Cabrera had three hits and three RBIs as the Tigers rallied twice in their third win in 24 games at Comerica Park.

Twins 10, White Sox 3: Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep and Michael Pineda (5-4) threw six solid innings for visiting Minnesota.

Blue Jays 7, Royals 5: Danny Jansen hit a walk-off homer, Cavan Biggio launched his first career grand slam and Toronto starter Marcus Stroman exited early with a cramp in his non-pitching shoulder.