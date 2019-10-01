TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBaseball

NL wild-card game: Brewers vs. Nationals

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild-card game on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Nationals Park.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff follows through
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff follows through on a pitch to the Washington Nationals in the first inning of the National League wild-card game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, center, celebrates with teammate
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, center, celebrates with teammate Orlando Arcia after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, right, rounds the bases
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, right, rounds the bases past third base coach Ed Sedar after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, right, celebrates with teammate
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, right, celebrates with teammate Trent Grisham after batting Grisham in on a home run in the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal hits a two-run home
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through on a pitch to the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of the the National League wild-card game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal celebrates with Trent Grisham,
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal celebrates with Trent Grisham, left, after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

