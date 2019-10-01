The Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild-card game on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Nationals Park.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff follows through on a pitch to the Washington Nationals in the first inning of the National League wild-card game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, center, celebrates with teammate Orlando Arcia after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, right, rounds the bases past third base coach Ed Sedar after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal, right, celebrates with teammate Trent Grisham after batting Grisham in on a home run in the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the National League wild-card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through on a pitch to the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of the the National League wild-card game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.