Bryce Harper will continue to be a nemesis for the Mets.

Harper, one of the prizes of this year’s free agent class, is finalizing the terms of a deal with the Phillies, according to reports Thursday.

Harper moving from the Nationals to the Phillies keeps him in the NL East, meaning the Mets will continue to face him for 19 games during the regular season. Harper will face the Mets for the first time with his new team on April 15 in Philadelphia.

The Phillies’ pursuit of Harper ramped up over the weekend with managing general partner John Middleton reportedly flying to Las Vegas again to meet with Harper’s camp. The Phillies appeared to emerge as the frontrunners to sign Harper as early as last month after a reported five-hour meeting in Las Vegas. The Nationals, Giants, White Sox, Padres and Dodgers were reportedly the other teams to meet with Harper during his free agency.

The Mets never appeared to have any real interest in getting involved in the Harper sweepstakes. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was asked about Harper and Manny Machado, who signed with the Padres, at a news conference last month to introduce infielder Jed Lowrie, who was signed in free agency.

“We’ll never rule out looking at great players, and if we can find a way to make deals happen, we’ll be creative with it, but I think from a fit standpoint, both in the outfield and in the infield, I think we’re at a pretty great position,” Van Wagenen said.

Van Wagenen also said at the time that he felt the Mets were a “good team” and a “complete team,” and encouraged NL East rivals to “come get us.”

Van Wagenen told SNY on Dec. 18 that his team was the one to beat in the NL East.

“Internally, we would argue that we're the favorites in the division right now," Van Wagenen said.

Van Wagenen told SNY that his reasoning was that the Mets had added four All-Star players to the roster this offseason. The Mets pulled off a blockbuster deal by acquiring second baseman Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz – arguably the best closer in baseball – from the Mariners, brought back Jeurys Familia to be Diaz’s setup man, and signed catcher Wilson Ramos. In fact, Van Wagenen proclaimed the Mets were the team to beat in the division on the same day Ramos was introduced to the New York media.

Harper and the Phillies, however, will have a strong say in which team ultimately wins the NL East. The 26-year-old outfielder batted .249 with 34 home runs and a career-high 100 RBIs for the Nationals last season. The six-time All-Star and 2015 NL MVP is a .279 career hitter with 184 home runs in his seven-year career – all with the Nationals. The Phillies also traded for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and infielder Jean Segura, and signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson – a former Yankee -- during the offseason.

The Nationals won’t bring back Harper, but helped themselves by signing Patrick Corbin in free agency to add to a rotation that already includes Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

And the reigning NL East champion Braves added veterans Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann to their young core of stars.

It’s uncertain if the Yankees ever had any serious interest in signing Harper, who could have potentially been slotted in as a first baseman if he came to New York. The Yankees re-signed Brett Gardner, and expect to have a healthy Aaron Judge for the entire season along with Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton. Clint Frazier and Jacoby Ellsbury could also factor into the mix. Luke Voit and Greg Bird will battle for the first base job.

Indications throughout the offseason had been that Yankees general managing partner Hal Steinbrenner wasn’t interested in making the kind of financial commitment Harper got from the Phillies. Steinbrenner, however, said earlier this month at the owners meetings in Orlando that he wouldn’t rule out Harper or Machado if general manager Brian Cashman came to him with a proposal. Cashman, however, said on Friday that one of the reasons for not pursuing Machado was an organizational desire to spread its money around and address a variety of needs.

The Yankees appeared to use that strategy throughout the winter, signing infielders Troy Tulowitzki and D.J. LeMahieu, bringing back Gardner, trading for starter James Paxton, bringing back starters J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia, bringing back reliever Zach Britton, and signing reliever Adam Ottavino.

Middleton said in November that his team – which was a contender in the NL East last season – was prepared to spend big money in free agency.