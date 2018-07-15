ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have fired manager Mike Matheny during his seventh season, with the team hovering around .500.

Bench coach Mike Shildt was named interim manager.

Hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller were also let go.

The Cardinals announced Matheny’s firing after an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, a defeat that dropped St. Louis to 47-46 and seven games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Matheny went 591-473 as manager, and his tenure included a loss to the Boston Red Sox in the 2013 World Series. Matheny was a Gold Glove Award-winning catcher with St. Louis from 2000-04 before getting his first managerial job with the club prior to the 2012 season.

The Cardinals made the playoffs in Matheny’s first four seasons before missing the past two postseasons.

The last time the Cardinals changed managers in the middle of a season was in 1995, when Joe Torre was replaced by Mike Jorgensen.

Shildt has been in the Cardinals organization since 2004; he managed eight seasons in the minors and has been on the big-league coaching staff the past two years.

In the game, the Reds’ Jose Peraza had a career-best five hits, Scooter Gennett drove in two runs and the Reds waited out a pair of rain delays.