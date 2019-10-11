The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals begin the NLCS in St. Louis on Friday Oct. 11, 2019.

Howie Kendrick of the Washington Nationals hits a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals hits a broken bat single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Anibal Sanchez of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals grounds out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Anibal Sanchez of the Washington Nationals walks off the field after retiring the side in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick can't handle the throw as St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong steals second and advances to third on the throw during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws during the fifth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas releases a pitch in the top of the fourth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez of Venezuela winds up for a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the bottom of the third inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes of Brazil follows through with an RBI double off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas in the top of the second inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Anibal Sanchez of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong can't catch a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.