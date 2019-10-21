HOUSTON — One of the Astros’ biggest stars endorsed Carlos Beltran as the next Mets manager.

“I feel like if he gets the job he’s going to help that team in a huge way,” Carlos Correa said Monday afternoon before the Astros worked out in advance of Game 1 of the World Series, which starts Tuesday night against the Nationals at Minute Maid Park.

Beltran, a special adviser with the Yankees, has interviewed for the vacant Mets job and is expected to have a second interview.

He spent the 20th and final season of his major-league playing career with the Astros in 2017 and won his first World Series ring. Correa, 25, debuted with Houston in 2015 and won American League Rookie of the Year.

“Beltran has so much baseball knowledge that it’s hard to explain,” Correa said. “I feel like he’s going to help the young guys on that team understand the game better, look for things they’ve never imagined they should look for in the video room. He’s a game-changer for sure.”

Sticking with Yordan

Yordan Alvarez isn’t going anywhere. Even though the favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year went 1-for-22 with 12 strikeouts in the ALCS against the Yankees.

“He’s going to DH and bat seventh tomorrow,” manager A.J. Hinch said of the 22-year-old who hit 27 home runs with 78 RBIs and a .313 average in just 87 regular-season games. “We get to wipe the slate clean. He gets to start all over again in the World Series, and he’s going to be facing some elite pitching. We need him to be good to be at our best. And I look forward to him DHing both Game 1 and 2. We’ll see what happens when we get to Washington.”

Take a break

The Nationals, by virtue of a four-game sweep of the Cardinals in the NLCS that ended Oct. 15, will have had a week off when they next take the field. The potential of being rusty was a topic players were asked about Monday.

“Were the old guys,” Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon said, a reference to the team’s players averaging just over 31 years of age, highest in the majors. “I think [the time off is] definitely needed, especially after a long season. We’ve been playing baseball since February. These five or six days really gives us a chance to gear back up and be at 100 percent.”

Condolences for Coop

Eric Cooper, long a popular umpire among players because of his chatty and friendly on-field demeanor, died Sunday of a blood clot at the age of 52. Unprompted, Hinch opened his news conference by talking about the 21-year veteran known almost universally as “Coop.”

“Coop was an incredible man that everybody looked forward to seeing on the field,” Hinch said. “And unfortunately, when you go to Google a picture about Coop, it’s like me and him yelling at each other, because that’s the nature of the interaction that you guys get to see on the field. But the brotherhood that we have in our game is important and extends to the umpires and to his family. So a tragic loss for baseball.”

The umpires for this series will wear a patch in Cooper’s honor.