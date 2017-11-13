This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Carlos Beltran retires at 40; Former Mets, Yankees outfielder won first World Series this season

The former Mets and Yankees outfielder is a nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glover and won the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year.

Carlos Beltran answers questions from the media ahead

Carlos Beltran answers questions from the media ahead of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Justin Heiman

By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Carlos Beltran is retiring at age 40 after winning his first World Series title in his 20th major league season.

The outfielder made the announcement Monday, 12 days after the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

Beltran is a nine-time All-Star who won the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year award and three Gold Gloves.

His production dropped dramatically this year. He hit .295 with 29 homers and 93 RBIs for the New York Yankees and Texas in 2016. He then batted .231 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs for Houston.

He finishes with a .279 average, 435 homers, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases. He also has played for Kansas City, the New York Mets, San Francisco and St. Louis.

