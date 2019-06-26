Boston starter Chris Sale won’t mind getting just about as far away from Fenway Park as he can.

The Red Sox lefthander had yet another rough start at home against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, and by the time he returns it will be an entire year since he last won a regular-season game in Boston.

“For some reason, I suck here,” he said before the ballclub left for London for a two-game series against the Yankees. “I don’t know what it is.”

Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the ninth inning — his third hit of the game — and Chicago recovered after blowing the lead in the eighth to beat Boston, 8-7. Abreu had four RBIs, and Leury Garcia also had three hits for Chicago.

James McCann had an RBI single and added a solo home run against Sale as Chicago pounced on the Boston starter for five runs in the first three innings. In all, Sale allowed six hits and a walk, hitting two batters and striking out 10 against his former team.

“I’ve got to find a way to get out of the gate better,” said Sale, whose most recent regular-season win at Fenway was July 11, 2018. “The last couple of times out, early in the game, I just put us in a hole. I’ve got to find a way to get out of that.”

Chicago had leads of 3-0, 5-2 and 6-4 before the Red Sox scored three in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead and hand White Sox closer Alex Colome (3-1) his first blown save in 17 opportunities. But Matt Barnes (3-3) gave up three straight hits in the top of the ninth — Garcia was caught stealing — including Abreu’s 19th homer of the season.

Sale, who allowed six of the first seven batters to reach safely, retired the last 10 he faced, striking out the side in the sixth. He avoided the loss when Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning to make it 7-6 — Boston’s only lead of the game.

Indians 5, Royals 3: Trevor Bauer (6-6) struck out a season-high 12 in 6 2/3 innings and Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin homered to lead host Cleveland. Former Met Lucas Duda homered for Kansas City.

D-backs 8, Dodgers 2: Eduardo Escobar’s three-run home run gave host Arizona a four-run lead before Los Angeles recorded an out, and the Diamondbacks cruised to victory over the National League West-leading Dodgers.

The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors at 55-27, lost for just the second time — both to Arizona in the three-game series — in nine games.

Jarrod Dyson had three hits, an RBI and swiped two bases to raise his NL-leading total to 19. He also had a home run-stealing catch over the right-centerfield fence.

Rockies 6, Giants 3: David Dahl hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third and drove in a career-high five runs to back German Marquez (8-3) for visiting Colorado.

Padres 10, Orioles 5: Franmil Reyes hit two of visiting San Diego’s five homers, Eric Hosmer drove in four runs as the Padres completed a two-game sweep.

Update on girl hit by ball

An attorney for the family of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a game last month between the Cubs and Astros says the girl suffered a skull fracture.

Attorney Richard Mithoff provided the first update by the girl’s family on her condition since she was hit during the May 29 game in Houston.

Mithoff says the girl had bleeding and swelling in her brain as well as a brain contusion after she was hit. He says she had a seizure after she was hospitalized and is taking medication to prevent more seizures.

While several teams have said they’ll extend protective netting after various incidents of fans getting hit by foul balls, the Astros say they will continue studying the issue.